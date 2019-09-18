United Way Day of Caring underway today

The 14th annual United Way Day of Caring will kick off today, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
More than 900 volunteers are expected to take part in the day filled with service in communities throughout the region.
The volunteers at Power Park will hear inspirational messages from United Way President Margaret O’Neal and special guests before leaving to begin rehabilitation and service projects in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay counties.
“This year, we are asking volunteers and the community to join us in supporting the Mission WV drive for foster care supplies,” O’Neal said.
The Heart and Hand truck will be outside the main gate of Power Park collecting the following items to package in-care kits for children entering the foster care system: Basic toiletries, female hygiene products, hairbrushes, combs, hair ties, fleece blankets, crayons, books, games and cards.
The United Way Day of Caring is the largest, one-day volunteer event in central West Virginia. The event has grown since 2006 when 26 teams worked on 30 projects. That year, 230 volunteers participated.
The annual event promotes the spirit and value of volunteerism, demonstrates the power and impact of the United Way’s mission, generates positive community relationships and helps develop contacts among volunteers, agencies and workplaces.
“Our Day of Caring theme, United We Serve Children, is rooted in the belief that our future relies solely on the kids. Ask yourself – how am I working to nurture and care for our smallest and most vulnerable citizens? Nothing is more critical for the future of our state. We are thankful for the continued outpouring of support this event brings year over year,” O’Neal said.
“After 14 years, Day of Caring remains our largest and most impactful event,” United Way of Central West Virginia Community Services Director Lisa Hudnall added. “On one day, over $100,000 worth of volunteer hours return to the community. Teams return year over year to serve and engage in the fellowship that takes place. Lasting relationships between area businesses and nonprofit organizations emerge. It really is a heart-warming day all around.”