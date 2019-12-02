UUC to host 17th annual River Arts Show

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., on Charleston's West Side, will host the 17th annual River Arts Show this weekend.
The show will be open from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Daily admission is $3, which will include a raffle ticket to win featured artists' work.
Finger foods and wine will be available on Friday and light lunch items will be offered on Saturday.
Child care will be offered on Friday, and craft activities for youths will be available on Saturday. The Saturday craft offerings include a small-wreath workshop, costing $10, from 10 a.m. to noon. At 1, 2 and 3 p.m., children's make-and-take craft activities will be held, most suitable for youngsters in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Many of the artists whose work will be available for view and purchase have exhibits at Tamarack. They include regular River Arts Show exhibitor Charleston Urban Artist of the Year Charly "Jupiter" Hamiliton is a regular exhibitor. Other participating artists include Eddie Spaghetti of Morgantown, Chrizart by Christine Keller of Buckhannon, Meredith Young of Lewisburg, stained glass artist Gene Bain, Ian Bode, Touch of Color LLC (hand-dyed yarn), Al Peery (photography), Patty Wolford Artrox (art rocks and gourds), Merideth Young (carved works and oil pastels), Marshall's Art by Ellie (gourds and flowers), HepCatz Design (kitschy cat items), Shibui Metal & Gem Works- Damienne, The Two Tinkers (fine art and jewelry), Connie McColley (sterling silver jewelry), Bob Fisher (sculptured stories), Ben's Pens (hand-turned pens), Karen Shreve (soaps, lotions and candles), Christopher Higgins (wreaths) and Lesia Angel of Lake Shore Pottery.
An artists' reception is scheduled for Friday evening as well.
Musicians slated to perform include, on Friday, Christopher Vincent at 6 p.m., Jack Copley at 7 p.m. and Dan Carney and Jarrod Saul at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Concordia will perform at 10 a.m., followed by Mike Foster at 11 a.m., Walter de Barr at noon, Chet Lowther at 1 p.m., Sweet Carolyn and Larry at 2 p.m. and Fox and MinxyBeth at 3 p.m.