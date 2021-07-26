Artisans, crafters, small business owners and produce growers, among others, will have a variety of opportunities to show and sell their wares soon, now that various fairs, festivals and other related public events are returning to the great outdoors (and indoors) throughout the Kanawha Valley this summer and fall.
The vendor opportunities are available at nominal — or, in some instances, no — fees for qualifying individuals and groups. Below is a smattering of the activities that are scheduled in upcoming weeks:
• 2021 Kids’ Health and Safety Fair
Vendors are invited to take part — at no charge — in Montgomery General Hospital and Montgomery Pediatrics’ upcoming 2021 Kids’ Health and Safety Fair in early August.
With a “Let’s Get Moving” theme, this year’s health and safety fair will provide free activities, games and educational opportunities for area children, such as a photo booth, fitted bicycle helmets, a kids’ zone with games and reading, health screenings, sports and fitness activities and more.
Admission is also free for fairgoers to the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the MGH parking lot at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.
For more information, to reserve a booth or to make a donation of giveaways or additional funding to the fair, contact Libby Akers at 304-442-7499, ext. 782 or eakers@mghwv.org.
• EVCS Yard Sale
The Elk Valley Christian School Junior Class will sponsor an outdoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Vendors and crafters are invited to sell their items in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview during the sale. Spaces can be reserved for $15 each or two spaces can be reserved for two spaces; the fees will be collected during set-up.
Participants should bring their own tables. Yard sale organizers urge vendors to make sure the items they offer are family friendly.
Call or text 304-553-1371 or 304-610-1042 to reserve spaces.
EVCS Junior class members will sell concessions during the sale.
• South Charleston Summerfest
The 2021 South Charleston Summerfest will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 21, at the South Charleston Mound. To check the status of vendor availability for crafters and artisans, contact the City of South Charleston at www.cityofsouthcharleston.com.
• Kanawha City Yard Sale
The Kanawha City Community Association’s annual community yard sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, throughout Kanawha City neighborhoods.
Kanawha City residents can register for the yard sale or receive more information by going to the KCCA’s Facebook page.
• South Charleston Mound Festival
The 42nd annual South Charleston Mound Arts and Crafts Show will return, after last year’s COVID-19-imposed hiatus, later this summer.
The Mound Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, around the city’s historic Mound.
Potential vendors can get more information and application forms by visiting www.CityofSouthCharleston.com or calling Margie Spence at 304-389-7335.
Applications are due Sept. 1 for Mound Festival vendors.
• St. Albans Founders Day
The 15th annual St. Albans Founders Day will be held on Main Street in St. Albans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Sponsored by the St. Albans Founders Day Committee and the St. Albans Historical Society, the yearly street event doubles as a celebration of the city’s history and a showcase of St. Albans’ downtown businesses.
St. Albans Founders Day will also feature tours of historical city sites, beginning at the Li’l Bit Heaven Cupcake store at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
This year, the former Herbert’s Music Company front porch will be the live entertainment venue.
Vendors wishing to participate in St. Albans Founders Day can email Patty Swango at paradeladySA@gmail.com, call 304-549-4100 or go to stalbanshistory.com to download application forms or receive additional information.
• Pratt Fall Festival
Among the fall festivals already in the planning stages is the 2021 Pratt Fall Festival in the eastern end of Kanawha County.
The long-running festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on Pratt Avenue in Pratt.
Vendor spaces can be secured for $30 (without electrical hookups) or $40 (with electrical hookups).
Those interested in vending or entertaining at the festival can find more details on the Town of Pratt Annual Fall Festival Facebook page.
• Montgomery Fall Festival
Along with nearby Pratt, The City of Montgomery has announced it will host a Fall Festival/Community Appreciation Day in October. Scheduled activities for the Saturday, Oct. 23, event include a cruise-in, live music, free chili and children’s activities such as face painting, pumpkin painting and a bounce house.
Vendors can contact Montgomery City Hall at 304-442-5181 for more information or visit the Montgomery WV for developments and updates.
(Additional fair and festival opportunities for vendors, as submitted, will be posted each week in the Metro calendar or bulletin board.)