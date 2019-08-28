Vendors invited to take part in upcoming community events

A variety of fall festivals and similar events is being planned throughout the area for September, and local vendors are invited to participate. (Some of the events are also welcoming the public to join in corresponding parades.)
Below is a listing of some of the events and vendor opportunities on tap:
Nitro Boomtown Days
The City of Nitro invites anyone who wants to participate in the Boomtown Days parade Saturday, Sept. 14, to register soon.
The parade’s theme is “All Things Nitro,” from being a Wildcat, to a history buff or a Friend of Ridenour.
“The Boomtown Days Parade is Nitro’s biggest parade of the year,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a media release. “Boomtown Days celebrates Nitro’s founding over a century ago as a World War I gunpowder manufacturing center and the city’s rich history.”
The parade is part of a weekend of Boomtown Days activities on Sept. 13 and 14 that will include the Nitro Antique Car Club’s 58th Annual Antique Car Show with approximately 200 old cars and other vehicles, food vendors, musical performances and fireworks at Living Memorial Park, 112 21st St., at the corner of Second Avenue.
Entrants in the parade may include walking groups, floats, trucks, cars, bicycles and other vehicles. For safety reasons, throwing candy or other items from a float or vehicle will not be permitted, but walkers may hand out candy or other items.
The Boomtown Days Parade will line up beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Pickens Road, travel down First Avenue (W.Va. 25) and end at 21st Street.
The Boomtown Days festival will be held at Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Anyone interested in participating in the Boomtown Days Parade should contact the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815 or email j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.
The deadline to register for the parade is Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Dunbar Fall Festival
The City of Dunbar is looking for vendors of all types of products for its 45th annual Fall Festival.
The festival will be located in the 12th Street Pedestrian Mall again this year and held Sept. 20 and 21.
To find out more, contact JoAnn Cordell at the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department at 304-766-0223 or go online to cityofdunbarwv.gov.
First United Methodist Church Parking Lot Sale
First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, is looking for individuals who want to sell their items at a parking lot sale to be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the church’s Central Avenue parking lot.
Vendors will pay $10 per 10-foot-by-10-foot space. The seller will provide table, chairs and canopy (in case of rain).
Call the church office at 304-744-3211 to reserve your space and pay $10 in advance.
Poca Heritage Day
In Putnam County, the annual Poca Heritage Day will also take place on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Poca Heritage Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. To participate in the parade, send an email to pocaheritageday@gmail.com for a form to be completed and returned no later than Sept. 16.
Contact Poca Town Hall for a vendor form if you plan on having a booth. Spots are first come, first served. Fees need to be submitted beforehand, to hold a vendor spot.
For more information, contact Poca Town Hall at 304-755-5482.
