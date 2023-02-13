Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries and its Food Distribution Center and food pantry in South Charleston are the recent beneficiaries of approximately 400 to 500 pounds of processed deer meat — and counting.
The bounty is being bestowed to Heart + Hand at a critical time for the food pantry by Charleston attorney Bobby Warner and his fellow hunters in the region who have contributed to the cause.
“Our food pantry has been relatively empty for several months,” Heart + Hand Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Jenny Keener said last week. “As soon as we get food donations, they’re going out the door. We’re doing a record number of baskets going out every day.
“A couple of months ago, Bobby found out about it and came over. He said, ‘What if I do something about it?’ He said he would pay to have the meat processed as burgers and donate it to the pantry. It’s made up as ground beef in 1-pound packages and goes out in our food banks,” Keener said.
In a short, online video, Warner appealed to visitors to his Facebook page and law firm’s website in mid-November, a week prior to deer hunting season, to consider donating some of their harvested deer meat to Heart + Hand through a “Feed the Need” campaign.
“It was certainly not a planned idea or event,” Warner said. “We went down there one day to just make a general donation to the organization — we try to give back to the community through our Warner Gives Back program. We went down to bring a check, visited and were super-impressed. A good friend of mine on the Heart + Hand board mentioned that they were having a hard time getting meat.
“I’m a big hunter and kind of connected to that world. Venison is the best and healthiest meat you can have. A lot of people have extra deer meat, and I thought, ‘Man, this would be a great opportunity for them to donate.’ Venison can made into burger for a lot of different things — tacos, burgers, chili, just on and on.
“I don’t know exactly how many people have dropped off meat there. We offered to pay the processing fee, which is about $60 to $100 a deer. Surprisingly, no one took us up on that. They did that out of the goodness of their hearts,” Warner said.
He hopes to continue and expand the venison donations later this year and beyond. “It was kind of an organic, last-second thing to start,” he said. “For next year, we’d like to give it some more thought and let hunters know about it ahead of time. Ideally, the meat will go to any food bank in central or southern West Virginia.
“People don’t realize that processing a deer for $55 or $60 can provide nearly, on average, 40 or 50 pounds of ground meat. Costwise, it’s a great way to get really high-quality meat protein. The beauty of frozen venison is that it’s good for a year — some say two years — so hunters may still have deer meat in their freezers to donate.
“The other day, I dropped off about 200 pounds that my family and I had harvested, and they told me they had zero meat that day; they had helped 120 families the day before. They do a tremendous job,” Warner said.
“Meat is something we don’t always have,” Keener said. “Normally, we get a lot of donated non-perishables. Now, with spaghetti sauce and noodles, our clients get a pack of venison to make some deer spaghetti.”
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries and its Food Distribution Center are located at 212 D St. in South Charleston. For more information about its services or to donate to the food pantry, go to hhomwv.org or call 304-744-6741.