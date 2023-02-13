Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

heartandhanddeer
Buy Now

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Eddie Bucklen (left) and Charleston attorney Bobby Warner unload a recent deer meat donation to the South Charleston organization’s food pantry on D Street.

 Courtesy photo

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries and its Food Distribution Center and food pantry in South Charleston are the recent beneficiaries of approximately 400 to 500 pounds of processed deer meat — and counting.

The bounty is being bestowed to Heart + Hand at a critical time for the food pantry by Charleston attorney Bobby Warner and his fellow hunters in the region who have contributed to the cause.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you