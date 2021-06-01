With pandemic restrictions loosening and schools now dismissed for the summer, several area entities are accepting applications for summer camps to promote educational fun.
Some of the camps will take place in person, others will be conducted virtually and some will offer a mixture of the two options.
Below is a list of some of the scheduled camp options for youths and, in some instances, adults as well:
Camp Virgil Tate 4-H Day Camps
The West Virginia University Extension Service and Kanawha County 4-H will host two weeks of day camps for youths ages 5 to 12, at Camp Virgil Tate, one taking place this month and the other occurring in July.
The first 4-H Day Camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, at the camp near Cross Lanes. It is open to campers ages 9 to 12 and the fee is $80.
Camp activities will include crafting, fishing and other outdoor activities.
Registration forms and additional information are available at bit.ly/KCYDC2021.
The second event will be a 4-H Camp-A-Day, happening from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.
Campers ages 5 to 12 will experience activities, songs and play centered around a theme.
The themes of the camp and online registration URLs are:
• Arts & Crafts Camp, Monday, July 12: bit.ly/CADART2021
• Nature Camp, Tuesday, July 13: bit.ly/CADNAT2021
• STEM Camp, Wednesday, July 14: bit.ly/CADSTEM2021
• Games Camp, Thursday, July 15: bit.ly/CADGAMES2021.
For the Camp-A-Day, the cost per camper is $25 per day or, for all four days, $90.
Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. Contact Jocelyn Crawford at jocelyn.crawford@mail.wvu.edu or 304-720-9889 with inquiries.
Girl Scout Day Camps
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond will host nine weeks of day camps, starting next week at the Girl Zone on Virginia Street, W., on Charleston’s West Side.
“We are excited to offer a wide variety of opportunities focused on building girls’ confidence and leadership skills while participating in activities like art, gardening, team building and more,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
Available camps include:
• Games and Giggle Galore, June 7-11
• Jammin’ in the Jungle, June 14-18
• Time Travel Explorers, June 21-25
• Flower Power, June 28-July 2
• Go for Gold, July 6-9
• Confidence, Courage and Camp!, July 12-16
• Time for Slime, July 19-23
• Frozen!, July 26-30
• Beautifully You!, Aug. 2-6
Camps are limited to 15 girls per week.
Girl Scouts in grades K through five are welcome to register for the day camps. For girls who want to attend but who are not Girl Scouts, information is available by contacting the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond to learn how to enroll in summer day camp and become a member.
For registration or additional information about each of the camps, visit bit.ly/GirlZoneSummerDayCamps.
Summer Theatre Camp
Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, in the Quincy Center, will host two sessions of summer theatre camp for youths ages 7 to 17, beginning next week.
The first session will be held from June 7 through July 2, with performances by campers on July 2 and 3. The second session will be conducted July 5-July 30, with performances July 30 through Aug. 1. Camp hours will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily; campers can be supervised from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 until 6 p.m. for an additional fee.
Campers will work on writing their own plays, help making costumes and props and learn acting, singing and dancing.
The fee is $200 for each session. Registration and more information are available at mountainrootstheatre.org or by calling Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
WVSU/4-H Camps
The West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a series of 4-H youth summer camps throughout June and July.
The free, virtual camp programs will focus on life skills, gardening and Spanish language basics for children.
“This summer, we’re offering a varied schedule of innovative virtual learning opportunities for kids of all ages,” said Hannah Payne, director of WVSU 4-H, in a release from the Institute university. “Young children will have the opportunity to learn basic Spanish, older kids can discover the joy of gardening, and teens can learn important life skills like first aid, cooking, and car repairs.”
The full schedule of WVSU 4-H summer camps is as follows:
• 4-H Grub Club – June/July – third- through fifth-grade stucents
This eight-week camp will introduce children to gardening, including how to grow their own herbs, while also exploring the many career opportunities in farming and gardening.
• 4-H Life Skills Summer Camp – June 14-25 – Ages 13 and up
Learn basic life skills, including car repairs, sewing, first aid, cooking, household chores, how to use tools, college prep, resumé writing and more.
• Spanish Finders Camp – July 12-22 – preschoolers
An introduction to basic Spanish for young people, including greetings, colors, numbers and animals.
Each camp will contain a blend of live learning and pre-recorded content.
To register for the camps and learn about more summer learning opportunities at WVSU, visit wvstateu.edu/summer.
WVSU/Virtual STEM Camps
West Virginia State University’s Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will offer three virtual summer camps to West Virginia seventh through ninth grade students.
The free camps will focus on rocketry, anatomy and engineering, with supplies provided to participants.
“Our programs consist of immersive, hands-on curricula with self-paced instructional videos, live office hours with program staff, virtual tours and career talks from professionals and will end with a virtual symposium and graduation,” said Payne, who is also the director of the WVSU CASTEM program.
The WVSU STEM summer camps available are:
• eRocketeers Camp – June 17-24
Students will learn, explore, engineer and engage with materials designed to guide them though the introductory principles of rocketry and the science behind a successful launch.
Registration for the eRocketeers Camp is due by Wednesday, June 2.
• Anatomy Academy – July 5-11
This seven-day camp will familiarize students with the five systems of the human body: the cardiovascular, skeletal, nervous, digestive and immune systems.
Registration is being accepted for this camp through Friday, June 11.
• National Summer Transportation Institute – July 19-30
Participants will have the opportunity to explore the systems and modes of transportation, the uses of GPS and robotics and the design, engineering and scientific method process, as well as engage in a model and building project.
Tuesday, June 15 is the registration deadline for the NSTI camp.
To register, visit wvstateu.edu/summer.
3D Printing & Maker Camps
The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University will present its popular series of statewide 3D Printing and Maker Camps for middle and high school students this summer.
Three virtual, week-long “Design to Production” camps will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily June 21-25, July 12-16 and July 19-23. Participants will engage directly in all aspects of manufacturing — from developing their own product ideas, through the design and testing phase of new products to prototyping, manufacturing and marketing.
Students will use computer-aided-design software to create and model their own unique designs that will then be 3D printed and laser cut on computer-controlled equipment at RCBI. Students’ creations will be mailed to them at the conclusion of the camps.
Because the interactive, hands-on STEM camps will be presented virtually, students ages 9 to 16 from West Virginia and surrounding states can enroll in any of the three camps.
The cost is $60 for each camper. A limited number of full scholarships are available through support from Suddenlink by Altice. To apply for a scholarship, register for the camp then fill out the scholarship application in lieu of submitting payment information.
In addition to providing scholarships, Suddenlink by Altice is joining Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, in providing financial support for overall operations of RCBI’s camps.
“With the enthusiastic support of our generous sponsors, RCBI can engage and encourage young minds while promoting creativity and understanding of the use of technology,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO, in a release.
“Just as we did with the onset of the pandemic, RCBI will present virtual camps this year that are both educational and entertaining,” said Deacon Stone, director of the Center for Innovation and Maker Vault at RCBI, in the release. “A variety of hands-on activities will immerse students in the maker experience while reinforcing the STEM skills of science, technology, engineering and math.”
Because registration is limited, parents or guardians who want their students to participate should register them as soon as possible at www.rcbi.org/2021camps.
For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.
MU Virtual Jazz Camp
For the musically inclined, Marshall University’s jazz studies program will host a Virtual Jazz Camp June 14 through June 18 for ages 13 through adult.
The virtual sessions will be offered with sessions at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day and will be live streamed through the Marshall University Jazz Facebook page.
Jazz-MU-Tazz jazz camp is typically a six-day, five-night camp that is an immersive experience for high school musicians to learn about jazz improvisation and traditions of the jazz idiom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent safety guidelines, the camp will again be offered as a Virtual Jazz Camp this year.
Topics to be covered include jazz improvisation, jazz theory, listening skills and instrument/section master classes by members of the MU jazz faculty.
A registration fee of $75 can be paid by personal check or via credit card. Once you register, instructions for payment and how to join the camp Facebook group will be sent to the e-mail address you provided.
“Whether Jazz-MU-Tazz meets in person or online, our goal is to help you learn jazz music,” said Jazz Studies Director Martin Saunders in a Marshall release. “Last year’s virtual camp was a great success and connected over 165 students from 13 states and two overseas territories. See who you can connect with while learning jazz improvisation, listening skills, jazz theory and more.”
To receive the link to register, contact MU University Relations Specialist Jean Hardiman at 304-696-6397.