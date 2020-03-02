Volunteers being recruited for Nitro clean-up event

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.