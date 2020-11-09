Construction of a new Art and Nature Learning Trail at Ridenour Lake in Nitro began on Oct. 26 and was anticipated to be completed earlier this week.
The new, half-mile long trail is being constructed with the assistance of 10 visiting Americorps volunteers and Nitro city workers. The trail, which will feature numerous learning display areas, is being built parallel to 21st Street between the top of the 18th Street hill and the bottom of the Ridenour Lake dam.
“The goal of the trail will be to provide a safe, easy passage and learning experience for students in the area. The students will be able to travel to the lake for field trips and outdoor education activities,” said Tracy Toler, director of Friends of Ridenour and the project’s coordinator.
Upon completion, the trail will feature a hard-packed, natural surface. The trail will be 6 to 8 feet wide and ADA compliant.
The Art and Nature Trail will serve visitors to the lake and will be multi-use, open to hikers, mountain bikers, and runners.
The trail was scheduled to be finished by the volunteers and Nitro employees earlier this past week, tentatively on or around Nov. 6.