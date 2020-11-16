Coal River Group volunteers have completed a .27-mile wetlands trail, named the Legg Wetlands Trail, at Meadowood Park in Tornado — with some unsolicited assistance and scenic embellishment from resident beavers.
“The concept was to develop a trail in the huge, 100-acre preserve that would provide visitors with a true educational experience,” said Bill Currey, chairman of the nonprofit Coal River Group, in a release. “The new Legg Wetlands Trail has accomplished that goal.
“The trail meanders through a wetland area of the park that has been scrutinized by expert entomologists and botanists,” Currey explained. “The experts determined that the area between a railroad bed and a hayfield area on the southern border of the park is a combination of bogs, marsh and ferns that together are key elements for the creation of a wetland.”
He said the new wetlands area is defined by hydric soils (soils that form under conditions of saturation, flooding or ponding) and the presence of hydrophytic plants (plants which thrive in wet conditions).
Currey added that creating a wetlands trail conducive to educating children, students and all other visitors required a careful development of noninvasive trails. “The small area has been developed like a mini Dolly Sods,” he said, “with a combination of tamped soil paths; wooden, raised walkways; and, of course, a family of beavers that formed a major dam while the trail was being created.”
The wetland trails’ namesake, Rod Legg, was a volunteer who provided the initial heavy work, including several of his signature log rest benches placed along the trail.
“The result of Rod Legg’s early work to design and create the pathways is a short trail that shows off the primary elements, including the flora and fauna. The wet areas are loaded with water-loving, hydrophytic plants. Of course, the beavers have created an unnatural structure which adds excitement and interest to the natural features of the hike,” Currey said.
While volunteers contributed the manpower (and womanpower) to develop the new wetlands trail, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia State University and a West Virginia Stream Partners grant were sources of funding for signage, along with support and advice, Currey noted.
Currey added that a tree identification effort has been developed for the park’s trails as well. “Loren Bradley from St. Albans, a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Wood Sciences and Technology, has helped identify many different species of trees. Thanks to Loren, signs will soon be erected to provide guidance and tree information for visitors,” he said.
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department owns and operates Meadowood Park. The Coal River Group’s River Center is located on leased property within the park. Directions to the wetlands area are available at the information kiosk in the center’s parking lot.
For further information, phone 304-722-3055 or go to www.coalrivergroup.com.