A member of the Nitro City Council plans to provide citizens with fresh vegetables this summer, as a community garden is planned to be located and maintained at the city’s new West Sattes Community Center.
The community garden is happening through the outreach efforts of Nitro City Councilwomen Cynthia McGill. Vegetables will be grown in four, 8-foot-by-12-foot beds that were constructed by students at the Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar. The arrangement with BFCC was set up by Nitro Councilwoman Donna Boggs, who heads up the city’s beautification efforts.
Civic groups such as the Nitro Women’s Club and local Girl Scout troop will be participating in the project.
“We plan on distributing the vegetables free to the community once a week at the community center, after the harvest begins later in the summer,” McGill said in a City of Nitro release. “We are looking for volunteers to help with the project. We plan on start planting the first of May.”
Anyone interested in helping with the community project can contact McGill at 304-550-1567 for additional information.