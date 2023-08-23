Dubbed the sweetest festival in the state, the annual West Virginia Cupcake Festival is certain to sweeten the surroundings of Valley Park in Hurricane Thursday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 26.
Scheduled daily activities include:
Thursday (1980s theme)
6 to 9 p.m.: Night Market with more than 30 vendors
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Hair Supply concert
7 p.m.: Air guitar contest with Hair Supply
7:30 p.m.: Big hair contest with Hair Supply
Friday
4 to 8 p.m.: Cupcake Classic Cruise-In/Car Show
4 to 9 p.m.: Food and cupcake vendors
5 to 8 p.m.: Kids’ Zone carnival games
7 to 8 p.m.: Pupcake and Friends Pageant, Main Stage. Check-ins will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Dogs and other pets are welcome to compete. Clothing or a costume for pets is optional; food- or cupcake-themed garb is encouraged.
Pets that walk on a leash will do a circular walk and may perform an optional trick in front of the judges. Other pets can be carried by the owners if they can not be walked on a leash. Pets must remain leashed or secured at all times.
Owners must bring bags or baggies and are required to clean up after their pets if necessary.
Awards will be given out in the following categories: Grand Champion, First Runner-Up, Second Runner-Up, Best Costume, Best Trick, Most Unique Pet, Most Handsome/Prettiest Dog, Most Handsome/Prettiest Cat, and Queen’s Choice. All winners will receive an award and a gift.
The entry fee is $15 per pet. The deadline for entry is 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 23. Entry forms can be downloaded from form.jotform.com/231875644216056.
Saturday
7 a.m.: Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk registration, which is $35.
8 a.m.: Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, beginning at the large picnic shelter at Valley Park. The mostly paved course will follow a short trail inside the park and then continue outside of the park and onto Sunnybrook through adjoining neighborhoods. It will loop around and back into the park and end at the large shelter. Cupcake stations will be set up along the away for those wishing to participate in the cupcake decorating portion of the race.
Awards will be presented to Best overall male and female finishers, first and second place male and female finishers in each age division, best overall in the stroller division, best overall male and female among the cupcake decorating participants, Best Decorated Cupcake, and Most Cupcake Spirit (for participants wearing cupcake-inspired attire).
Further information regarding the Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk can be found at tristateracer.com/race/12175.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food, craft and cupcake vendors; art and photography exhibit
11 a.m.: Lincoln County Cloggers
11:30 a.m.: Registration begins for the noon cupcake eating contest, sponsored by Tara Hensley of Taraific Cakes and More from Ravenswood.
The cost to partake of cupcakes for prizes is $5 per participant. The person who consumes four cupcakes (which must be eaten individually and completely) first will be declared the winner.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Check-in for the amateur cupcake competition. The entry fee is $12. Cupcakes will be judged in the categories of Best Tasting and Best Decorated. Winners will receive a $50 Target gift card and a custom apron.
Entries are due today, Wednesday, Aug. 23. A complete set of rules and entry forms are available via form.jotform.com/232135758555058.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Children’s crafts with My Messy Desk
12:30 p.m.: Adam Parker and The Bourbon Cowboys concert
2:30 p.m.: Guyan River Cloggers
2:30 to 3 p.m.: Amateur cupcake competition judging
3:30 p.m.: Track 9 concert
6 p.m.: Cupcake Festival closes.
At press time, cupcake vendors at the festival will include Crystal’s Cakes, These Cakes, Maci B’s Sweets, Cakes by Meagan, Sweet Mamma’s, Mia’s Market Confections, Batter’s Up Cupcake, Christy’s Cupcake Creations, Mountain State Cakes Bakery, Huntington High School ProStart, Bentley’s Cupcakes, Sweet Selections Bakery, Betti’s Sweet Treats, Tab’s Cakes, River D Desserts, and Beggs Bakes.
Food vendors taking part, at press time, include Twisted Grill, Southside Sliders, Viper Pizza, Maci’s Grill, Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls, Jimmy Krack Korn, Giovanni’s Mini Donuts, Scraggle Pop, Mohawk Cheesecake, and Rocky’s World.
Craft and direct sales vendors will be on site on Saturday only. (A list of the scheduled vendors is posted on the festival’s Facebook page.)
The 2023 Cupcake Festival royalty of queens includes: Cupcake Festival Miss Queen Macey Long from Morgantown, Cupcake Festival Pre-Teen Queen Josie Bailey from Hurricane, Cupcake Festival Teen Queen Autumn Wooding from Fairmont, Cupcake Festival Ms. Queen Brittany Sayre from Point Pleasant, Cupcake Festival Mrs. Queen Andrea Combs, Baby Miss Mini Cupcake Sophia David from Morgantown, Toddler Miss Mini Cupcake Eliza Hill from Charleston, Tiny Miss Mini Cupcake Jocelyn Summerbell, Miss Mini Cupcake Tatum Blankenship, Petite Miss Mini Cupcake Karley Newhouse from Elkview, Little Miss Mini Cupcake Violet LeMaster, Young Miss Mini Cupcake Caroline Wolfe from Hurricane, and Junior Miss Mini Cupcake Brianna Barger.
For more information and updates, visit wvcupcakefestival.com or go to the event’s Facebook page, WV Cupcake Festival.
The first Cupcake Festival occurred in Hurricane in September 2014, featuring approximately 30 vendors. In ensuing years, the festival has grown from a one-day event to a two-day event in 2021 and, this year, becoming a three-day event, some years attracting more than 100 vendors.
All of the proceeds from the West Virginia Cupcake Festival go to local charitable organizations that support children’s programs throughout the community. According to the festival’s website, the 2023 beneficiaries will be the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (75 percent of proceeds) and Putnam Shoes for Children (25 percent).