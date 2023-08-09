Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

highmark90Kcheck

Pictured from left with a check symbolizing a $90,000 grant to West Virginia Health Right are Greta Nelson, dental coordinator for West Virginia Health Right; Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right; Bethany Ross, senior corporate communications analyst for Highmark Health; and Cathy McAlister, corporate communications manager for Highmark Health. Courtesy photo

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health has presented West Virginia Health Right with a $90,000 grant to support two projects.

West Virginia Health Right was among dozens of organizations that responded to a request for proposals issued this spring and competed for grants from the fund.

Tags

Recommended for you