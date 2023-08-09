Pictured from left with a check symbolizing a $90,000 grant to West Virginia Health Right are Greta Nelson, dental coordinator for West Virginia Health Right; Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right; Bethany Ross, senior corporate communications analyst for Highmark Health; and Cathy McAlister, corporate communications manager for Highmark Health. Courtesy photo
The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health has presented West Virginia Health Right with a $90,000 grant to support two projects.
West Virginia Health Right was among dozens of organizations that responded to a request for proposals issued this spring and competed for grants from the fund.
“We want to say a huge thank you to our friends at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia for the continued support of our mobile dental unit serving five rural West Virginia counties,” West Virginia Health Right CEO Angie Settle said in a release. “A small portion of this generous grant award from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health will also go to our Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in October, which will offer free medical, dental and vision care to anyone in need.”
The RAM Clinic is scheduled to be held Oct. 21 and 22 at the Bible Center School, 1111 Oakhurst Drive in Charleston.
“The Highmark Charitable Fund for Health is honored to partner with West Virginia Health Right on two existing programs that provide access to dental services to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families in our state,” Hallmark West Virginia President Jim Fawcett said in the release. “We are thrilled to provide funding to maintain its mobile dental unit that works year-round to provide services to those in need, as well as sponsor its two-day RAM clinic this fall.”
Headquartered on Washington Street East in Charleston, West Virginia Health Right is the state’s oldest and largest free and charitable clinic, providing comprehensive medical, dental, pharmaceutical, behavioral health/substance use disorder care, vision, health education, and mobile dental services to more than 41,000 impoverished uninsured and Medicaid/Medicare underinsured adults.
In 2021, two new, restricted funds were established at the Highmark Foundation: the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health and the United Concordia Dental Charitable Fund. These funds support the growing work of the Highmark Foundation across its footprint and beyond.