W.Va. Home Show rescheduled for June

Canceled from occurring on its originally planned dates of April 3 through April 5 due to the COVID-19 virus precautionary guidelines, the 2020 West Virginia Home Show has been rescheduled for June 26 through June 28, according to Home Show representatives.
The 51st annual event’s venue will remain the same as before: the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, which began canceling all civic events last month as health and safety precautions were implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus. At presstime, no reinstatement of events had been officially issued, so the June event is tentative and subject to change.
Should the show go on, however, hours will be noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 26; 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. Daily admission will be $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. Admission will be free for youths ages 15 and younger.
“We hope by that time people will really be wanting to get out of the house,” West Virginia Home Show Administrator Erica Price said. “From what we’ve heard from the Coliseum and Convention Center, we’re a go. At first, I thought it was a little farther off than it should be, but now I think it’s perfect timing.”
“The Home Show was always kind of the unofficial kickoff to spring for Charleston,” WVHS Chairman Tim Cunningham said. “You knew spring was here because the Home Show was happening. We missed that opportunity this year, but now it’s a summer opportunity. Everybody should be ready to get out and enjoy it. Maybe we’re just delaying the start of spring until the end of June.
“We’re just happy that so many of our exhibitors are going to stick with us and do the Home Show in June,” Cunningham said. “It’s really tough on the exhibitors not having a Home Show, because so many of them are dependent on the show as a big part of their business for the year.
“We had a waiting list from our April show, so now that some exhibitors are not going to be able to be at the June show, it’s giving a chance for some people on the wait list to have booth space now, so they’re happy about that. This is our 51st year, and I anticipate having a sold-out show,” he said.
“And we’re really excited — we had some new things that were going to happen this year and we’re still going to have them,” Cunningham said. The show chairman said they include a movie lounge provided by South Charleston-based Movies $4 Less, as well as Free Friday lunches for the first 100 Home Show visitors through the Coliseum and Convention Center doors on the opening afternoon.
“We have some good, exciting things that are still going to happen — we just have to wait until June to make them happen,” Cunningham said.
Per the West Virginia Home Show website, exhibitors for 2020, at press time, include:
• 1st Executive Construction
• 84 Lumber Company
• A&P Plumbing
• A Spice Above
• A-1 Concrete Leveling
• A&L Building Materials & Construction Inc.
• ADT Security Services
• Advanced Water Treatment Inc.
• Alford Home Solutions
• Allegheny’s Surveys Inc.
• Altek Environmental Services
• Alternative Building Concepts
• American Billiards LLC
• The American Cancer Society
• Appalachian Log Structures
• Appalachian Metal Fabricating
• Appalachian Power
• Bailes Granite & Marble
• Bailey Hardwoods LLC
• Basements Systems of WV
• Bath Fitter
• The Better Business Bureau
• BFS Millwood Millworks
• BFS Millwood Millworks Teays Valley
• Bridgeport Equipment & Tools
• Brookstone Soaps LLC
• Budget Blinds of Teays Valley
• Builders FirstSource
• Building & Remodeling Warehouse
• Charleston Gazette-Mail
• Clean Slate Restoration
• Comer Residential Construction
• Crown Development LLC
• Culligan of West Virginia
• Curb to Kitchen Professional Concrete Refinishing, LLC
• Cutco Cutlery
• Cyden Security
• Drug Emporium
• Edward Jones Investments
• Electric 102.7-FM
• Elite Commercial Roofing
• Elite Roofing & Construction LLC
• Four Mile Furniture
• Francisco Heating & Air Conditioning
• Fresh Coat Painters
• The Greater Moundsville Convention and Visitors Bureau
• Gresham Plumbing Supply
• Grishaber Excavation
• Gutter Pro of WV
• Hanson Ready Mix
• The Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston
• Ideal Home Solutions LLC
• Insurance Commission
• J&R Creations
• JES Foundation Repair
• Joe R. Pyle Auction & Realty
• Just Siding & Window Company
• Keith’s Kitchens
• Kitchen Craft International
• KnightHorst Shredding
• Landscaping by Hillcrest
• Leaf Massager
• Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories
• Lifetime Cookware DBA American Pride Cookware
• Lowe’s of South Charleston
• M&E Sales
• Massaging Insoles
• Mountain State Log Homes Inc.
• Mr. Handyman of Kanawha Valley
• N-Hance
• Neoteric Elevator Concepts
• O.V. Smith & Sons Inc.
• Peerless Block & Brick
• Pella Windows & Doors
• Poca Valley Bank
• Pride Painting & Remodeling LLC
• Reed’s Sprayfoam Insulation
• Revolt Energy Inc.
• Robinson Sales & Service Inc.
• Roy Lyons Jr. Mechanical
• Saxon Drawings LLC
• Secure Construction
• Sherwin Williams
• Shield Roofing & Construction LLC
• Solar Holler
• St. Albans Windows
• Stanley Steemer
• State Equipment
• STN Beauty LLC
• Sun Products
• Superior Home Specialist
• Teays Valley Heating & Air Conditioning
• The Great Outdoors Marine
• Thermal Shield Windows & Sunrooms
• Thoroughbred Construction Group
• Trash Monkey Junk Removal
• Troyer Builders
• TruPulse USA
• Tyler Mountain Water & Coffee
• United Structural Systems Ltd. Inc.
• Universal Systems of Kanawha Valley
• Village Heirlooms
• Vinyl Graphix of WV
• Walker Express the Cat Rental Store
• Watson Picture Framing
• WCHS-TV 8/Fox 11
• WQBE — 97.5
• The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Radon Division
• The West Virginia Housing Development Fund
• The West Virginia Office of Energy
• Xspec Power.
For updates, tickets and further information, refer to the West Virginia Home Show’s Facebook page; go to the official website, www.wvhomeshow.com; direct email correspondence to wvhomeshow@hbagc.org or call 304-744-2200.