To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the West Virginia Makes Festival in 2023, the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to winners of this year’s Design Challenge.
Artisans, inventors, manufacturers, students, and makers of all kinds are encouraged to enter their creations by participating in the Oct. 6 festival on the Huntington campus of Marshall University, said West Virginia Makes Festival Coordinator Kara Mullins in a Sept. 5 MAMC release.
“We want to make this year’s festival the biggest and best yet,” Mullins said in the release. “To encourage more participation from across West Virginia and beyond, we’re offering the largest prize cache ever. People of all ages are eligible to compete for their share of the money.”
Multiple prizes will be awarded in adult and youth categories, including a $5,000 cash award to the adult champion, $1,000 to the youth champion and $500 to the People’s Choice winner, as voted on by festival-goers.
“This is a celebration of creativity and ingenuity in all forms. That's why we encourage makers of all ages, from elementary school-age children to retired adults, to demonstrate their creations, whatever they are,” Mullins said.
West Virginia’s largest maker fair coincides with National Manufacturing Day this year. Mullins is encouraging manufacturers of all types to participate in the festival to represent the state’s history of manufacturing.
“There are a variety of ways to participate in the Makes Festival,” Mullins explained. “In addition to the Design Challenge, individuals can demonstrate their creations, register as exhibitors and offer information about how they support makers, provide making activities or games or attend as a school or other group. We want everyone who can come to join us and enjoy all the festival has to offer, from hands-on making activities, virtual reality and robotics to music and even a 'splat-tacular' pumpkin drop presented by the June Harless Center at Marshall University.”