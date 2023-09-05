Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the West Virginia Makes Festival in 2023, the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to winners of this year’s Design Challenge.

Artisans, inventors, manufacturers, students, and makers of all kinds are encouraged to enter their creations by participating in the Oct. 6 festival on the Huntington campus of Marshall University, said West Virginia Makes Festival Coordinator Kara Mullins in a Sept. 5 MAMC release.

