West Virginia native Erik Huey will bring his "American Gothic" tour to Charleston's East End next month.
Huey will appear at the Empty Glass on Thursday, June 1, taking the stage at 9 p.m. to kick off a string on shows in the Mountain State following the release of his album "Appalachian Gothic."
“The Empty Glass is one of the premier live music venues in the state, and we’re very excited to play here,” Huey said. “We put on a high-energy show, and we’re really going to bring it for the fans at the Glass.”
Backing Huey at this show and all the West Virginia dates will be Americana guitarist and producer Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, who produced "Appalachian Gothic" and co-wrote half the album with Huey. Additionally, Morgantown native and Nashville songwriter Kevin Major will open the shows on the West Virginia dates.
Huey, aka Cletus McCoy, co-founder of The Surreal McCoys, released his debut solo album, "Appalachian Gothic," in January. Since then, he has toured through the Mid-Atlantic and southern United States. He will also perform on June 2 in Morgantown and June 3 in White Sulphur Springs.
Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Huey grew up in the heart of coal country. When he was 9, he moved to Morgantown so his father could be closer to the coal mine where he worked. Huey’s roots run deep in Appalachia and coal. Not only was his father a coal miner, but his grandfather and great-grandfather (who came over from Ireland) were all coal miners in the Monongahela Valley.
His album also focuses on the difficult history of Appalachia and the issues that are at the top of today’s headlines. While the album explores darker themes and raw subject matter such as the legacy of coal mining and the ravages of the opioid crisis on songs like “The Devil is Here in These Hills,” “Dear Dad," “The Appalachian Blues,” and “The Battle of Uniontown,” it also taps into a defiant streak of optimism on twangy upbeat rockers like “Winona” and the pro-union anthem “Yours in the Struggle" about which SiriusXM Outlaw Country's Mojo Nixon said, "Erik and Roscoe subvert 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' into a union organizing song! Genius!"
The Empty Glass is located at 410 Elizabeth St. in Charleston.