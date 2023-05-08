Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

erikhuey
Buy Now

Erik Huey will perform at the Empty Glass on Elizabeth Street on Charleston's East End on June 1. Courtesy photo

West Virginia native Erik Huey will bring his "American Gothic" tour to Charleston's East End next month.

Huey will appear at the Empty Glass on Thursday, June 1, taking the stage at 9 p.m. to kick off a string on shows in the Mountain State following the release of his album "Appalachian Gothic."

Tags

Recommended for you