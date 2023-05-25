Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice announced a major expansion of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail on May 24.

The trail now has nine new stops, bringing the total to 38. Since it was launched in June 2022, the trail has received more than 35,000 participant check-ins, with visitors from 49 states and 15 countries.

