Watersports Weekend coming to Winfield Staff Reports May 31, 2023 Winfield Watersports Weekend 2023 will offer watersports galore and more along the Kanawha River on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, based at the Winfield Boat Launch Ramp.Sponsored by the City of Winfield, the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Appalachian Boarding Company, the schedule of events is as follows:• Friday, June 95:30-8 p.m.: Music and food trucks, featuring Lobster TrappN and Jimmy Crack CornSignups for Saturday's activities: Stand Up Paddleboard and kayak racesSales of ducks for the Rubber Ducky Race6 p.m.: Free SUP lessons sponsored by the City of Winfield with instruction by Appalachian Boarding Company7:30 p.m.: Sunset Float, sponsored by the City of Winfield and including a 5K float course preview• Saturday, June 10Music provided by Hot Rod Grille9:45 a.m.: Mandatory safety meeting for 5K floaters10 a.m.: 5K Float from the boat launch ramp to Winfield High School and back 11 a.m.: Welcome, music, announcements, food trucks open11 a.m.-noon: 5K Float paddlers returnBridge to Bridge (bicycle) racers reach turnaround (cycling from Point Pleasant to turnaround at the Winfield boat launch ramp, the midway pointNoon: Brief safety training12:30 p.m.: SUP lessons2 p.m.: Youth and beginner race2:45 p.m.: Rubber Duck RaceRubber Duck recovery and board rescue (a funnel cake prize will be awarded for the most rescued ducks)3:30 p.m.: Paddle Royale4 p.m.: Awards4:30 p.m. and beyond" Open rentals with Appalachian Boarding Company/YAK.