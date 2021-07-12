The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will be bringing the fun on land and in the water this weekend, so bring the family for one or two evenings of free activities.
The festivities will start on Friday, July 16, when the Parks and Recreation Department, along with 100.9 the Mix and Domino’s Pizza, sponsor a free pool party at the St. Albans City Park pool. Swimming and other activities, such as a DJ spinning tunes and a raffle for prizes, will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Admission is free to the Family Fun Pool Night — as are pizzas while supplies last. Other concessions and refreshments will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, July 17, at St. Albans Roadside Park, Free Family Fun Music and Movie Night will happen from 7 until 11 p.m.
Minor Swing will be providing live music on stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The quartet performs music in the style of Gypsy jazz, created and popularized in the 1930s by French Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephan Grappelli.
Following Minor Swing’s performance will be a showing of the family-friendly 1993 film “The Sandlot,” scheduled to start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Inflatables, face painting and the WV Foam Garage will also be on site from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday to entertain children.
A food truck, funnel cakes, icy treats and popcorn will be available to purchase as well during the evening Saturday.