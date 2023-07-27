Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

"Mission to Madagascar: The sergeant, the king and the slave trade," the latest book by local author and historian David H. Mould, was published last month by Charleston-based Blackwater Press.

"In 1817, James Hastie, a 30-year-old East India Company sergeant with no diplomatic training, undertook a risky mission," Mould explained regarding the book's premise. "He traveled from the new British island colony of Mauritius to the court of Radama, ruler of the most powerful kingdom in Madagascar, to convince him to stop the export of slaves.

