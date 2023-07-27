"Mission to Madagascar: The sergeant, the king and the slave trade," the latest book by local author and historian David H. Mould, was published last month by Charleston-based Blackwater Press.
"In 1817, James Hastie, a 30-year-old East India Company sergeant with no diplomatic training, undertook a risky mission," Mould explained regarding the book's premise. "He traveled from the new British island colony of Mauritius to the court of Radama, ruler of the most powerful kingdom in Madagascar, to convince him to stop the export of slaves.
"Hastie lived by his wits as he won the king’s confidence. The intelligent, charming, yet ruthless Radama used the British envoy to assert power over the nobility and political rivals who profited from the slave trade. In return for banning the export of slaves, the British trained Radama’s army and supplied muskets and gunpowder, allowing him to expand his dominions, while turning a blind eye to the internal slave trade. Hastie became the British agent in Madagascar, and a trusted advisor to Radama, accompanying him on military campaigns and introducing social reforms."
Mould and his wife, Stephanie, returned recently from the United Kingdom for a book launch (and vacation). While there, he gave a presentation in London at the King's College library where the archives have two of Hastie's journals he used to research "Mission to Madagascar."
He said the research process was an arduous journey in its own right.
"In my search for Hastie’s journals, I faced obstacles -- gaps in time, lost and missing items, a 1902 French translation that raised as many issues as it solved, faded and water-damaged pages from the Mauritius National Archives, and a 'copy' at the Cleveland Public Library that turned out to be an edited version of the original journal," he shared on his website, www.davidhmould.com. "With some sleuthing, I located an 1821 journal that historians had long thought lost. The trail of clues took me from the notes of a history professor in Mauritius to Christie’s auction house in London, an Anglo-Saxon historian at Cambridge University, and finally to the French vacation home of a British textile designer. It was like putting together a large jigsaw puzzle, where some pieces were missing and some did not fit well, but the journals, along with other contemporary sources, offer a compelling narrative of how one man, living by his wits, succeeded in ending centuries of slave trade from Madagascar."
"As a writer, this was a new venture," he said last week. "My three previous books, two published by the Ohio University Press, since 2016 were all based on my travels, mostly in Asia and Africa.
"In 2020, I returned from my latest work trip to Bangladesh, just as Asia was shutting down because of COVID. Six months later, I realized I would likely not be traveling again soon. What would be my next writing project? If I could not tell my own travel stories, how about someone else's?"
Mould said five trips to Madagascar between 2014 and 2017 for a UNICEF project increasingly piqued his interest in the history of the island east of the coast of Africa.
"In 2018, I interviewed Sir Mervyn Brown, the former UK ambassador and Madagascar historian, who mentioned Hastie's journals. Stuck at home on Quarrier Street, I decided to see whether I could access them and other primary sources. 'Mission to Madagascar' was the result."
Donna M. DeBlasio, Ph.D., a professor emerita of History and Applied History at Youngstown State University, lauded "Mission to Madagascar," writing, "Hastie’s description of the island and his encounters with the people and their cultures provide a stunning backdrop to what is truly an amazing adventure story, worthy of an old Errol Flynn swashbuckler. While intended for a general audience, scholars will appreciate the depth of research and interpretation that author David Mould conveys in this duel of wits between Hastie and Radama, that forms the heart of the story.
"As an American historian with an interest in New World slavery," DeBlasio added in her review, "Mould’s book reminds us of the global nature of the 'peculiar institution' and the nature of enslavement and the internal slave trade in East Africa."
"Mission to Madagascar" can be ordered in paperback or e-book via www.blackwaterpress.com.
Mould will next be using his well-seasoned passport to travel to Tanzania in early September. He will spend three weeks there working with another UNICEF project.
Mould said he has already scheduled a small number of local presentations about Madagascar and his latest book in October.
He added that the Charleston International Club, in which he is actively involved, will resume its monthly meetings at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Charleston's East End on Sept. 15. Sara O'Connor is the scheduled speaker. (More information will be published in an upcoming Metro Kanawha edition.)
"Sara is a Charleston ophthalmologist who gave up her practice a decade ago to focus on public health, and now works for a Florida-based eye care charity. She travels regularly to Honduras and will be there this month to train local ophthalmologists how to do what she calls 'high-volume cataract surgery.' About one third of the population of Honduras, one of the poorest countries in Central America, works on the land, and have little access to eye care," Mould said.
Mould began his professional career in the United Kingdom, working as a reporter, feature writer, and sub-editor for the Evening Post, a West Yorkshire newspaper, from 1970 to 1973.
His previously published books include "Postcards from the Borderlands," recounting his travels through 12 countries in Asia, Southern Africa, and Eastern Europe by car, bus, train, shared taxi and ferry; "Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys;" and "Postcards from Stanland: Journeys in Central Asia." More information about them, along with other travel articles and blog posts, is available on the davidhmould.com website.