Area author Hollie Jean Huff has published her first novel, "Weak Love and Strong Love," a 124-page story blending fact and fiction that is set in Russia.
The Austin Macauley Publishing Company released the West Side resident's novel in late February.
"I like reading about, among other subjects, some royalty -- mostly people there are no photos of, certain science facts, and watching ballet," said Huff, who was born in Alaska and moved to Charleston several years ago. "I wrote the mostly fictional, historical novel 'Weak Love and Strong Love' containing Russian characters that make complicated decisions. Some act with grace and some do not consider the outcome of their actions."
Along with her personal interests as inspiration and motivation, Huff said she wrote "Weak Love and Strong Love" partially because of her own discontent as an avid reader.
"I spent a lot of time at the library after high school," she said last week. "After a while, I thought I could write my own book. One day, I was waiting to hear if I would get a response from the publisher, to see if I was going to get a response to my manuscript. I sent them an email asking about it, and, later that same day, I got the contracts from them in the mail.
"One reason I wrote this story is that I felt it is not as easy to find a good book to read as it should be, so I wrote one," she explained. "As much as I try to read of history, I do sometimes have strong emotions about disagreeing with some of what is written.
"In my book, one thing I tried to do was to be more realistic about ways a woman -- some historians love to lie about women, which is a joke but sadly true, a child, or a ruler might behave."
On the Barnes & Noble website (where the novel can be ordered), "Weak Love and Strong Love" is summarized by Huff as a story about "loss, Russian pride, and realistic consequences that come when people do not put puzzle pieces of their life together with a childlike regard for others.
"The chain of events unleashed is dictated by the lazy consciences some rich people develop or respect that lasts. When beauty brings temptation, it may cause anger to spill over. Hard decisions are made over life and death, love or grief, money and change.
"There's a little bit of humor in the story if you know where to look, and, for all the sorrow, there is a light that shines no matter what for those who are not too cynical.
"Set in the 19th century," the synopsis states, "this tale shows high society struggling with privileged yet claustrophobic lives. When nobles do not act noble, hearts break. When conscience disconnects from deed, decisions must be made over desire or honor and violence or peace. Peace is found when morality is attached to love instead of stolen love being squandered."
"Weak Love and Strong Love" is available in hardback, paperback, and eBook iterations, Huff said.
She has three other projects at the copyright office, awaiting word on their fate. "I do hope to someday publish other things -- a children's book, something on a historical figure, and another work that spans several different time periods."
For more information about "Weak Love and Strong Love," contact Huff at flyer.lady1@gmail.com.