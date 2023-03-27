Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

To be literal, the “Corner” part of the WV Corner Kitchen is at Bigley Avenue and Westmoreland Road on Charleston’s West Side.

The “Kitchen” part — well, that’s the source of local diners’ acclaim and demand. The literal kitchen is in the rear of the house that was converted into a restaurant, the province of Mike King, who co-owns the WV Corner Kitchen with his wife, Barb (who handles side dishes and desserts).

Stories you might like

Recommended for you