To be literal, the “Corner” part of the WV Corner Kitchen is at Bigley Avenue and Westmoreland Road on Charleston’s West Side.
The “Kitchen” part — well, that’s the source of local diners’ acclaim and demand. The literal kitchen is in the rear of the house that was converted into a restaurant, the province of Mike King, who co-owns the WV Corner Kitchen with his wife, Barb (who handles side dishes and desserts).
Known perhaps best for the “country cooking” cuisine, the comfort food menu includes down-home, homemade and flavorful favorites such as meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, chicken livers with onions, New York Strip steak, baked steak with gravy, tavern ham, barbecue, taco and other salads, burgers, hot dogs, and soups — and much more. Side dish choices include green beans, scalloped potatoes and the macaroni and cheese that captured Judges’, People’s Choice and Kids’ awards at the Charleston Mac & Cheese Cook-Off at Capitol Market last November.
Barb King’s enticing dessert specialties include, among others, pumpkin rolls, coconut cream pie, peanut butter fudge, banana pudding, and other delectable choices. (The WV Corner Kitchen also offers keto-friendly versions of meals — and desserts — for those adhering to that healthy eating regimen.)
Not resting on their culinary laurels or staying in their comfort food comfort zone, the Kings have introduced some new menu items recently that are proving equally pleasing to their patrons. The Tomato Pie is a 12-inch temptation made with garlic butter and mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan cheeses over stewed tomatoes on a thin crust.
And, for only $10, you can dig into the six-inch-long Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich. It’s cooked to medium, sliced thin and finished in Chicago-style gravy (jus) piled onto a Turano bakery roll, then topped with spicy or mild Giardiniera and roasted sweet bell peppers, served with your preference of hot or sweet.
“A friend of mine from Chicago was our guinea pig for the Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich until we got it right; that took a few days,” Mike King said. “It’s authentic. If you went to Chicago and got a sandwich, it would be just like ours. We’re the only ones in West Virginia, that I know of, that have the authentic ones. We called Wheeling, Parkersburg, Morgantown, all around — nobody else was doing it that I could find.”
The meatball sub is also a new option, and Mike King says even more sandwich choices will be added in the near future.
Menu items and daily specials can be viewed at wvcornerkitchen.com.
Curbside service (there’s free parking on the Westmoreland Road side and behind the restaurant) and dine-in options are available. Deliveries are available, as well, from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with a $5 fee for delivery in Charleston neighborhoods and a nominal bit more for trips to outlying vicinities such as Kanawha City, Dunbar, and South Charleston. DoorDash deliveries are available as well.
Another WV Corner Kitchen convenience is the frozen food selection. “I started that years ago for people taking care of their parents; it makes it easier for them to feed their parents,” Mike King explained. “It turned out that younger people are buying them, taking them to work and throwing them in the microwave.”
Seven frozen meals can be purchased for $36, he added.
“We have $8 bag lunches. They come with a sandwich — pulled pork or chicken, fried or hot bologna — or a chicken salad wrap, two hot dogs ... they all come with chips and a drink,” Mike King said.
Moreover, The WV Corner Kitchen supplies catering for gatherings of up to 500 people. Mike King said frequent catering clients include AEP, Columbia Gas Transmission and both houses of the West Virginia Legislature. “We cater for churches and family reunions, too” he said.
Open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (lunch orders can be placed by phone starting at 9 a.m.), The WV Corner Kitchen is located at 1701 Bigley Ave. in Charleston. To place an order, call 304-400-4096 or 304-610-1250.
The Kings opened the WV Corner Kitchen 14 years ago. Barb King brought her experience as a TGIFriday’s manager for 15 years to the endeavor, while Mike King entered the WV Corner Kitchen’s kitchen with a background in home construction and remodeling and sales.
“Our prices are very close to fast-food prices. You could have a home-cooked meal for close to the same price — customers are always telling me that,” Mike King said.