West Side native to be next Block Speaker Series presenter

From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, The Block Speaker Series: A Personal Perspective of African American Life will present Elliot G. Hicks as its featured speaker at the West Virginia Culture Center’s Archives and History Library at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
A West Side native, Hicks, 63, has practiced law in Charleston, for 38 years, three years as a sole practitioner or in a small firm and more than 30 years with several West Virginia law firms.
“I’ve seen several of the [Block Series] programs and think it’s wonderful people are trying to unearth what has gone on in the black community here,” Hicks said from his Central Avenue offices last week. “As a person who’s lived here all my life, I’ve seen that the history is really going away. I look at the people I went to church with — they’re getting older and they’re going away and there’s nobody to tell the stories about the things that happened here.”
Hicks grew up on Second Avenue on the West Side and attended Glenwood Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Stonewall Jackson High before pursuing higher education and his legal career. He will speak on some of those experiences at the program.
“I plan to talk about people who inspired me and how I got to where I am,” Hicks said. “I want to talk about some of the people who’ve been in this community, who inspired me and who I lived close to.
“I came up at a time when the [West Side] community was stronger, because we had businesses that existed here in this community that the people in the community owned. The money circled back in the community in very valuable ways then and they don’t do that anymore,” he said.
“As far as education,” he said, “you look at someone like Mrs. Ruth Norman who lived down the street from me. She had a radio show every Sunday morning called ‘Church Women’s News.’ To have her do that was a big thing, and it was important to the community that we had news that came from our community. We got goods from people in our community. When those things go away, we see a West Side that doesn’t have a lot of businesses of its own.”
To help alleviate that situation, he said, when he left as a litigation lawyer with the Spilman, Thomas and Battle firm seven years ago, he took over an engineering company and established it on Central Avenue on the West Side. Hicks opened Ellerbee Enterprises Inc., an engineering an environmental consulting company, which features consultation on design for roads, bridges and well pads; utility and pipeline engineering, construction and inspection, in March 2014.
“It was important for me to do that. It was kind of happenstance, but I was proud and happy to have my business here. My brother also has a business on the West Side, provide in-home health care and services.
“To have a business here on the West Side,” Hicks said, “I’m hoping we can employ here and show an example of good things that can happen in our community.”
During his career, Hicks has taken more than 100 jury trials to verdict in the state circuit courts and federal district courts. He has tried to a jury verdict in the areas of products liability, premises liability, corporate and commercial litigation, insurance defense and medical malpractice defense.
He was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and is a member of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel. He maintains the highest rating of “AV” with Martindale-Hubbell, and he is recognized by inclusion in the publications “Best Lawyers in America” and “Super Lawyers.”
He continues his work in the legal world with his solo mediation and arbitration practice under the name of Hicks Resolutions.
Hicks attended Washington and Lee University and graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1978. He graduated from West Virginia University College of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree and was admitted to practice law in West Virginia in 1981. He served as president of the West Virginia State Bar from 1998 to 1999, the first lawyer of color to hold that position.
Hicks has also served for seven years on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, establishing policy for all state-supported colleges and universities, and he currently serves as the Chairman of Concord University Board of Governors. He served as chairman of the Board of Trustees at the First Baptist Church of Charleston and later the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Charleston’s West Side.
Hicks was a regular panelist on “The Law Works” West Virginia Public Television show on legal issues of interest to the public.
He was awarded the 2019 Governor’s MLK Living the Dream Award, as a person who best exemplifies all of the characteristics of justice, scholarship, sharing of self, human and civil rights and advocacy of peace.
Admission is free to Saturday’s The Block Speaker Series program.
Presented monthly by the West Virginia Center for African-American Art and Culture, The Block Speaker Series: A Personal Perspective of African American Life programs provide personal perspectives of African-American life and a reflection of success due to their community during early childhood to adulthood. More information about the series is available at cacwv.org/speaker-series.