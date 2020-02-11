West Side nonprofit agency to host Black History Month events

The Arc of the Three Rivers, a West Side nonprofit organization that works to educate and otherwise support and encourage adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities who reside in Kanawha, Putnam and Boone counties, is hosting a series of public events in conjunction with Black History Month in February.
“The Arc of the Three Rivers will be planning three days in February to celebrate Black History Month,” explained Arc of the Three Rivers Community Integration Coordinator Melinda J. Morris. The days, she said, will consist of programs entailing Art and Entertainment, Public Figures and a Food and Fashion Fair.
“Each week, the Arc will have a special day honoring local leaders that are making ‘Living History.’ These leaders may be our neighbors, business owners down the street or pastors,” Morris said.
The events are all free to the public, with most of them getting underway at noon (unless otherwise noted) each Friday during February.
The opening program on Feb. 7, Public Figures, featured the Rev. James Patterson, a community leader and local minister; City Councilwoman at Large Jennifer Pharr, who is also an area Realtor; and Libbie Booker, owner of Divine Connections Global, life coach, advocate and motivational speaker.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the Arc of the Three Rivers will present a Valentine’s Day Italian luncheon fundraiser and massage day.
The spaghetti luncheon will start at 11 a.m. on Friday. The cost is $6 per plate, which will be filled with spaghetti, garlic bread and a dessert.
Following Friday’s fundraising luncheon, massages will be offered from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m., provided by professional massage therapist Denise Oliveri. A 30-minute massage will cost $20. A 15-minute massage will cost $10.
On Friday, Feb. 21, area artists, authors and entertainers will be on site to discuss their lives and interact with the audience, in a program running from noon until 3 p.m.
Scheduled to share their life stories are jazz pianist Bob Thompson, drummer and MultiFest emcee Jo Loyd; jazz and blues singer and award-winning songwriter Doris Fields, known as “Lady D;” artist Jamal Hoskins; and area author and radio personality Leeshia Lee.
The final program for the month will be a fashion show and vendor sale scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28.
“Heritage Towers Museum Comes to The Arc” will take place at the Arc of the Three Rivers from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Vendor Fair offerings will include: African beauty products, African soap, cultural-fabric clothing, head wraps, jewelry and many other items.
At noon on Feb. 28, Charles and Pamula Minimah will present artifacts of culture.
The African Inspirations Fashion Show will follow at 12:30 p.m. and showcase authentic African outfits and modern cultural fashions.
Models from Charleston will wear the fashion creations of Sandra Green of Endless Possibilities Boutique and The Golden Needle. These items will be available for purchase during the vendor sale as well.
The Arc of the Three Rivers is located at 1420 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston. For additional information, contact Morris at 304-344-3403, Ext. 109, or visit the agency’s website at www.arcthreerivers.org.