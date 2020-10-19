Barry Copley of the West Side doesn't just dabble in Halloween decorations.
For the past 15 years or so, Copley has adorned his 507 Glover St. home -- inside and out -- with Halloween decor that supplies delights along with frights for all passers-by and visitors who dare tread upon his doorstep.
"I love it and the kids love it," Copley said last week. "I have skeleton people, skeleton animals, and little figurines on the porch, and the kids love it. There are strobe lights, fog machines -- I have a lot of Halloween stuff. I have a life-size Wolfman and life-size witch inside my house."
Copley, who moved to the Charleston area from Charlotte 17 years ago to be near family members after he retired, said that his haunting hobby has grown by leaps and boonds -- er, bounds -- every year.
"I started real simple," he said, "but every time I try to add something new. I keep adding on and adding on."
Copley said he usually starts installing his Halloween displays at the end of September. "People drive by and ask me, 'When are you going to put up your Halloween?'
"I love it, too. The kids enjoy it and their parents seem to enjoy it. It just makes it a more festive time. When I was a young boy, Halloween was an important time. I went out trick-or-treating, and I still have a blast with it."
And Copley isn't about some Halloween performance art himself, he disclosed.
"I'm usually dressed up, sitting on the porch on Halloween," he said. "One year, a man brought his daughter to the house for trick-or-treat. I got up and moved and scared this guy so bad, he ran down the street. His daughter stood in our driveway and laughed at him -- she thought that was so funny."
Copley said his terrifying tableaux is now on display and will be each day, including trick-or-treat hours of 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, into the first week of November for those who want to view the spooky spectacle he has wrought on his property.