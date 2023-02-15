Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At the next meeting of the Winfield City Council, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey will share information and insights and field constituents’ questions regarding the OpenGov software program.

OpenGov logs every expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds allotted to municipalities and counties. According to an April 2021 Logan Banner article, West Virginia was to receive at least $4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Of that sum, approximately $677 million was to be allocated to local governments, including municipalities and county commissions.

