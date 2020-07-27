In a gesture of community recognition and appreciation, a bridge in Winifrede Hollow in Winifrede now acknowledges a local, fallen serviceman with a sign installed at the site earlier this month.
The highway sign denotes the memorial bridge named for Marine LCpl. Michael Linn Cooper. Cooper was killed in action on Aug. 24, 1968, at Quang Nam Province in South Vietnam. He had begun his tour of duty on Feb. 16, 1968. A rifleman with the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 27th Marines E Company, he was 19 years old at the time of his death.
Cooper was born on March 1, 1949, the son of Joseph and Eula Cooper. His siblings included brothers Joseph and David and sister Sandra L. (Cooper) Riggs.
The inspiration to name the bridge after the late Chesapeake native originated with a former Chesapeake mayor, the Rev. Damron Bradshaw.
"In 2018, it occurred to me that there was no tribute to Michael and that very few people today even knew that he existed," Bradshaw explained. "Michael was a small, blonde-haired boy, full of life and loved by everyone."
Bradshaw said the recently renamed bridge -- previously known as the Long Bridge -- stands fewer than 100 yards from Cooper's boyhood home.
"Michael's intention was to join the United States Marine Corps and then be able to go to college on the GI Bill of Rights when he returned home," Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw, who serves as the pastor of Racine United Methodist Church and was born at Winifrede Junction, said he was also motivated to honor Cooper by his numerous connections with the late Marine's family.
"At one time, I was Michael's mother's Sunday school teacher," he said, "and I worked with his father at the E.I. DuPont plant in Belle. I also worked with his brother-in-law, Larry Riggs, at Kroger in Marmet. His sister, Sandra, and I entered the first grade together in Chesapeake and went through school together every year and graduated from East Bank High School together.
"I contacted our House of Delegates member in the 36th District, Larry L. Rowe, to see if the bridge could be memorialized," he said. "He told me that was a common thing to do and said that he would start on it right away.
"The first two years, the House of Delegates did not meet as a full body to approve the request, although other bridges were memorialized. This year, it was approved and the sign was installed," Bradshaw said.
He noted that no formal ceremony was conducted in conjunction with the installation of the memorial bridge sign, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
Cooper's name is also listed on the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Cooper's military commendations include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal.
Bradshaw said that, along with Cooper, two other Chesapeake natives were casualties during the Vietnam War: Army Spc. 5 Terry Lee McClanahan and Air Force Capt. Perry Thomas Rose.