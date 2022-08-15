Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia recognized U.S. Marine Frank Armentrout as the 2022 Department of West Virginia Marine of the Year, during the department’s annual state convention in May in Gallipolis, Ohio.

A Winifrede resident, Armentrout is a life member and current chaplain for the MCL Department of West Virginia, as well as chaplain for the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Detachment #947, MCL.

