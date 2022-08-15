The Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia recognized U.S. Marine Frank Armentrout as the 2022 Department of West Virginia Marine of the Year, during the department’s annual state convention in May in Gallipolis, Ohio.
A Winifrede resident, Armentrout is a life member and current chaplain for the MCL Department of West Virginia, as well as chaplain for the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Detachment #947, MCL.
A Vietnam combat veteran, “Chaplain Frank” served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1972 as a mortar man. He has been an active MCL member for 18 years and has served his detachment as commandant and paymaster.
Armentrout replaced Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams as the Department chaplain and has held that post since. He has been honored with more than a dozen previous MCL awards, including Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Merit and Distinguished Service.
The award was presented to Armentrout in recognition of his outstanding leadership and guidance in meeting all department and national guidelines, policies and procedures from May 2021 to March 2022.
“It’s an honor to be selected as Marine of the Year, truly an honor,” Armentrout said.
Marine William “Al” Lipscomb, of Coopers Creek, was awarded the 2022 Department of WV Commandant of the Year Award during the state convention.
Lipscomb is a life member serving his third tour as commandant of the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Detachment #947, Marine Corps League.
A retired Marine, Lipscomb served in Okinawa. He has served in previous detachment officer posts as JVC, SVC and MODD Dog Robber. His previous MCL honors include Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Merit, Meritorious Commendation and Distinguished Service medals.
“I am honored to be selected for this award. It couldn’t be done without the support of my detachment,” Lipscomb said.
Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia Adjutant/Paymaster Patti Leib was awarded the title of the MCL Mideast Division 2022 Associate Member of the Year.
She is the first associate member to receive this award in the Mideast Division. Recruited by the Meigs-Gallia-Mason Detachment 1180 of the Marine Corps League more than 15 years ago, Leib was immediately appointed into office as adjutant. She has served as the Detachment’s chairman of the Awards Committee, the Department Convention Committee, and a member of the Honor Guard/Color Guard Committee.
Leib has served for six years as the adjutant/paymaster for the Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia. She oversees the training of Detachment adjutants and paymasters, assuring that the Department of West Virginia is in compliance with all reports and obligations.
She has been awarded the first Associate Member of the Year for MGM Detachment 1180, the Department of WV MCL Associate Member of the Year, as well as the Mideast Division Associate Member of the Year.