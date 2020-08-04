Pollen8 breaks the cycle of addiction by providing prevention, treatment, and reintegration programs for women in recovery. We envision an Appalachia where women are no longer bound by addiction. We believe in the values of purpose, health, and community and honor those ideals in our programs and services.
We do so through the creation of social enterprises (Café Appalachia, Café Appalachia Catering, Café Appalachia Express, and Cultiv8) and community partnerships to improve the knowledge and health of women to work and succeed in Appalachia and to create full-time, livable wage positions, so that the women can change the trajectory of their futures.
Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare is a 30-bed treatment facility for women who desire to recover from Substance Use Disorder. Pollen8 has secured $479,407 in grant funds to remodel the facility and begin operations in October.
Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare is a residential, licensed, behavioral health facility that provides 3.5 and 3.1 levels of care. At full capacity, the facility will house 30 women (60 annually) for a minimum of six months.
Residents will be supervised with staff on site 24 hours per day. Our staff will be trained to understand a social model in an environment that is warm and inviting and feels like a community-style home. Our recovery support will consist of community engagement and we will model pro-social behaviors.
Our supportive services will help the women in our program identify the present-day state of their social (family, friends, community); financial (restitution, citations, child support, student loans); and legal (civil, criminal, Child Protective Services) situations.
The purpose of this funding is to allow us to retain a full-time attorney on staff for a period of one year to represent the women in outstanding legal cases instead of being forced into Public Defender representation. We believe that having focused, attentive, and equal representation will allow the women the opportunity to leave their pasts behind them rectified and their debt to society paid in full.
On this project, our key funders are DHHR's Office of of Drug Control Policy ($384,407) and UnitedHealth Care ($95,000). We currently have funding requests submitted to the USDA for an urban farm and the Appalachian Regional Commission to create Café Appalachia Catering at Thomas Hospital and Café Appalachia Express at St. Francis.
However, after we took possession of the building which is owned by one of our community partners, Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, we were informed that we will need to replace the four HVAC units, install a sprinkler system, build dividers in the attic to partition every 3,000 feet, replace the attic fans, ensure a safe entrance into the facility parking lot, and install a commercial grade ANSUL system in the kitchen.
Brewer & Company of WV Inc. has agreed to complete the fire suppression system we are required to install, with no profit margin to their company. Clark Mechanical Services, a sole proprietorship that is locally owned and operated in South Charleston by Brian Clark, has agreed to complete the HVAC and ANSUL system with a substantial discount to our organization.
The obstacle to our success lies within the requirements given to us by the West Virginia Fire Marshal and DHHR to install the equipment for which funding is requested.
We are requesting $33,500 for four HVAC units that was quoted by Clark Mechanical with a significant $3,500 discount, $56,000 for a sprinkler system from Brewer & Company, and another partner that has offered to not take any profit for their company to give us a discounted price. The four, $350 attic fans will also be provided by Clark Mechanical and are standardized pricing. West Virginia American Water will provide service for the $25,000 needed to run water lines to the sprinkler system.
The City of South Charleston is providing $35,000 of in-kind labor to reposition the driveway for a safer entrance/exit and required $25,000 in materials. We are also requesting $10,000 for building fire safe partitions in the attic for fire code compliance per the Fire Marshal, and lastly, $15,000 for a commercial-grade hood system and exhaust required by the Kanawha County Health Department.
The total comes to $165,900 that we are short to complete the build-out of the facility.
In November 2019, we wrote a grant to Jobs & Hope (Bureau for Behavioral Health) and were awarded the funds to renovate the facility of another community partner, Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, who agreed to provide us the space for Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare for 85% below fair market value.
The facility is a 9,966-square-foot building. The women will have access to public transportation and local churches, while nestled in a protective environment that once was a rock quarry and then Rock Lake Pool from 1942 to 1986. The facility is situated on more than 3.6 acres of beautiful outside space barricaded by rock cliffs, which allows for a holistic and healing environment.
We were also awarded funds from UnitedHealthCare to not only create a labyrinth and walking trail to encompass the entire back property but to also receive comprehensive staff training in Wellness Recovery Action Plans, Trauma Informed Peer Support, and Mental Health First Aid.
The awarded funds will also allow us to build the treatment curriculum and have it evidenced-based certified.
It is our goal to duplicate our efforts across West Virginia and the United States. We have grown exponentially over the last four years and have completed every goal we have set, to date.
Pollen8 has a proven track record for successfully accomplishing tasks and fulfilling grant agreements.
All of the work we do -- the programs and social enterprises -- is to work inductively towards this greater picture of a future where women do not have to choose between treatment and their children; that the two who were broken together by the trauma of drug addiction can heal together and learn to become a functioning family unit to participate in society. ReIntegr8 is our tool for this work and offers the support, job skills, and basic life skills training for the women.
Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare is the clinical piece that provides treatment for addiction and the underlying causes of the addiction. Café Appalachia, Café Appalachia Catering, and Café Appalachia Express are the social enterprises where the women train for real-life experiences to allow them the skills to become employable and viable contributors to any organization within our Community Hiring Partners. Cultiv8 allows the women to learn first-hand agricultural experience but to also understand the importance of health and sustainability not only for themselves and their own bodies but for their children and families.
Through our basic life skills program, they learn the importance of parenting and the roles of an adult. Through finance, they’ll identify the restitution, fines, and child support they may have incurred during their addiction and they’ll learn valuable budgeting techniques to allow them the opportunity to reset and prepare for their financial futures.
It is our goal to create a healing environment where we provide not only solutions to rehabilitation surrounding drug addiction but also preventative services so children are no longer adversely affected by drug addiction.
(Cheryl Laws is the founder and CEO of Pollen8 Inc. and owner/operator of Café Appalachia in South Charleston. She can be reached at 304-389-0803 or cheryl@pollen8wv.org.)