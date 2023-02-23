A bill being debated in the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee, SB 699, would allocate a one-time outlay of $100,000 to the WV Flatwater Trail commission to support the development of WV Flatwater Trails.
A qualified and certified Flatwater River trail must meet a rigid set of guidelines to become certified. Once certified, a Flatwater Trail becomes qualified to receive funding from a wide variety of state and federal grant sources. If the group is a nonprofit corporation, then it can generate additional funding from kayak rentals, guide services, and shuttle services, and conduct large, fundraising events.
The opportunity, says Bill Currey, founder of the state's first certified flatwater trail, is to clean up and develop all of the state's rivers by creating a lead organization such as his organization, the Coal River Group, has done for the 800-square-mile, three-river system known as the Coal River Walhonde Water Trail.
"Once we became a Certified West Virginia Water Trail," Currey said in a release, "we were able to take what was then called the dirtiest river in the U.S. and, using volunteers, turn it into one of the cleanest and most successful river restoration projects in the country.”
According to the release, the water trail attracts more than 18,000 paddlers each season.
The WV Flatwater Trail Commission oversees 14 West Virginia water trails, yet has no funding for staff or expenses, the release added.
The legislation would provide that state agency with an opportunity to assist existing and future water trails develop, promote, install signage, and clean up even more rivers throughout the state.
“If the Coal River Group's Coal River Water Trail can turn around one of the dirtiest rivers in the nation by creating a water trail and using volunteers to restore 88 miles of rivers, think about what the state could do by aiding and help the present 14 West Virginia flatwater trails,” Currey said.
The Coal River Group now boasts its annual Tour De Coal fundraising float trip from Tornado to St. Albans has become the nation's largest kayak event. The Tour De Coal supported and helped St. Albans create its community, river-related, downtown Main Street festival called the Yakfest, which hosts more than 14,000 visitors to during the weekend of the Tour De Coal, which brings approximately 2,000 visitors from 25 states to the region.