Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A bill being debated in the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee, SB 699, would allocate a one-time outlay of $100,000 to the WV Flatwater Trail commission to support the development of WV Flatwater Trails.

A qualified and certified Flatwater River trail must meet a rigid set of guidelines to become certified. Once certified, a Flatwater Trail becomes qualified to receive funding from a wide variety of state and federal grant sources. If the group is a nonprofit corporation, then it can generate additional funding from kayak rentals, guide services, and shuttle services, and conduct large, fundraising events.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you