City of Montgomery officials announced via social media last week that the city and nearby Smithers will receive 20 mini-grants for civic improvements, programs and projects.
Programs to be funded through the WV Hub-Cultivate WV program and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation include beautification projects, a walking trail, a farmers market, a community garden and others.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is funding $40,000 in mini-grants to invest in the projects implemented by groups of at least three volunteers on the Cultivate WV Montgomery-Smithers team for the community improvements.
According to WVHub.org, the following projects will be implemented within a six-month timeline:
• Courtyard Beautification
The Courtyard Beautification project will provide the residents of the Montgomery General Elderly Care Center access to an outdoor space to visit with family members and enjoy nature.
• Montgomery Free Supply Pantry
The Montgomery Free Supply Pantry project will provide six pantries containing food and personal items throughout the area for those in need. Community members will be invited to donate canned food items and personal hygiene items to be placed in the pantries.
• BridgeValley Youth Outreach Program
The Youth Outreach Program is a project to support youth programs in the area, including an art camp, STEAM camp, after-school program, robotics camp and robotics teams for U fourth to eighth grade students in the Upper Kanawha Valley. The project team will use the GRID makerspace at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Montgomery.
• Montgomery General Extended Care – Developing an Outdoor Space
An outdoor space will provide 35 to 44 patients and their families an outdoor environment for visitation and socialization and recreational opportunities such as gardening.
• Public Art Mural
The Montgomery Art Group and local youths will create a large mural depicting aspects of Montgomery and its history.
• First Friday Farmers Market
The project team will maintain a farmers market in Smithers to provide local, organic, and/or home-produced products. Free educational and well-being activities will also be offered.
• The Queen of Barks
Queen of Barks is a locally owned and operated small business working to bring pet care closer to home for the Smithers/Montgomery area. The project team is working to renovate the building where the services will be offered. The team plans to host a puppy-friendly meet and greet in the area as well as a regular puppy playgroup in one of the area’s parks.
• Smithers Welcome Sign
The Smithers Welcome Sign team will refurbish five existing “Welcome to Smithers” signs by painting them and adding the metal city logo. The metal logo will be produced locally and volunteers will paint the signs.
• Park at Fifth and Lee Improvements
The project team will paint the gazebo, install two lights to match the new street lights and set new plaques at the park.
• River Cities Urban Trail
The River Cities Urban Trail will be a designated safe sidewalk trail of approximately one to two miles within the City of Smithers. The creation of formal or informal walking groups will be encouraged to get people to use the trail.
• Plein Air Art Fair Streetscape
Local volunteers will work together to beautify and promote Smithers’ Plein Air Art Fair by preparing an artwalk and streetscape.
• Envision Summit: Opening the Gateway
The project team will host a community workshop with Ed McMahon of the Urban Land Institute. McMahon will lead a discussion for invited local leaders from public, private and potential sectors representing interest in the joint River Cities of Smithers and Montgomery. The project’s goal is to educate and motivate area residents and businesses to create and maintain a Gateway Community.
• Smithers Gateway Center Chair Yoga
The team will establish a chair yoga class for the community and surrounding areas. A certified chair yoga instructor has volunteered to teach the class.
• City of Smithers Beautification
The project team will install benches and planters at the Magic Carpet location.
• U.S. 60 Signage
Signage reflecting historic Midland Trail will be designed and installed along U.S. 60 to direct vehicles to participating businesses and institutions in Smithers and Montgomery.
• Park Improvement
This project will improve and update the small park owned by the City of Montgomery on Morris Drive.
• Main Street Planters
This project is focused on beautifying the main street of town by installing and planting flowers in new planters on Third Street in Montgomery.
• Smithers Community Garden
The project team will establish a community garden at the Gateway Community Center. Along with the garden, a Fayette County West Virginia University health educator will offer nutrition and gardening classes. The team will seek additional funding to build a high tunnel.
• Beautify Montgomery with Flowers
The project team will plant flowers around town to beautify Montgomery. Various sites include the gazebo at the entrance of the city, the library, City Hall, the bank and several other buildings.
• Appalachian Music Festival
Scheduled for Aug. 25-29, the Appalachian Music Festival will provide music lessons, workshops and exhibitors during the event. Local and regional musicians will perform concerts. The festival will end with a gospel singing session on Sunday morning.