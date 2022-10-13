Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

voad
Buy Now

FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney discussed the challenges and opportunities facing emergency management at the state conference of the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster on Sept. 21 in South Charleston. Photo by Philip Maramba/FEMA

When disasters happen, one of the first groups to jump into action are our partners with West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

Last month, WV VOAD held its annual conference in South Charleston, with the theme “Partnering in Resiliency.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you