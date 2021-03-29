The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality on Virginia Street East in Charleston is an ecumenical center for prayer and spiritual growth. Its ministry promotes spiritual life through silence, prayer, retreats, education, spiritual direction, and interfaith dialogue.
From April 1 through Aug. 15, the WVIS will offer its Almost Heaven Retreats, either via Zoom or in person.
Reservations can be made by registering at WVISreg@gmail.com. Following the CDC guidelines, in-house attendance will be limited. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
The WVIS will also provide group spiritual direction program this spring. Small groups will meet for a guided prayer experience using the book, “Love: A Guide to Prayer” by Jacqueline Syrup Bergan and Sister Marie Schwan, led by WVIS’ associate spiritual directors.
Eight groups meet 90 minutes weekly at different times beginning on Sunday, April 18, and continuing for six weeks through Monday, May 24. Registration and more information is available at wvis.org (online registration is required).
Each group requires four to five members, with no more than eight people. If the group you select does not reach its threshold, you will be invited to join a group meeting at a different time.
A $50 offering is requested, along with the cost of the book, which is available at most booksellers.
April 16 is the registration deadline. For further information about the program, contact Associate Program Director Cindy Neely at neelycynthia@gmail.com.
Ongoing programs the WVIS presents via Zoom include:
• Contemplative Prayer, 7 to 7:20 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Sally Orcutt at sally@sayyes2yourlife.org for more information.
• Thomas Merton Chapter meetings, third Tuesday of each month. Contact Bill Petro at frbpetro42@gmail.com for further details.
• 11th Step Contemplative Prayer, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Contact Bob Sylvester at bsyl@msn.com for more information.
More information about the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality can be acquired at its website, wvis.org, or by calling 304-345-0926.