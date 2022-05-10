The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council, along with the West Virginia Independence Network, will hold multiple listening sessions throughout West Virginia this summer to receive public input for developing the State Plan for Independent Living.
The sessions will also be conducted to build grassroots support for establishing new centers for independent living, identify groups willing to work on the establishment of new centers for independent living, and gather personal stories of individuals with disabilities statewide who benefit or who could benefit from a center for independent living.
The local listening session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Cross Lanes Branch Library, 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
The State Plan for Independent Living governs how federal funds received by the state and State Independent Living Funds will be spent, what services will be provided, how the statewide network of centers for independent living will be developed, how the State Plan for Independent Living will be monitored, and how the Statewide Independent Living Council will collaborate with other councils and agencies to improve Independent Living services.
West Virginia residents who have a disability or are a family member or a caregiver of a person with a disability are encouraged to take part in the listening sessions. A virtual option is available in August, as well as the in-person sessions. Input is sought for uses of the Independent Living Funds, what services should be provided, and where services should be provided.
Those desiring to attend virtually can enroll for the Aug. 25 listening session can receive the Zoom link and additional information by calling the WVSILC offices during regular business hours at 304-766-4624, emailing jerry.boyko@wvsilc.org or visiting www.wvsilc.org.
Other listening session sites, times, and dates around the state include: The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley, 1917 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg, 1 p.m. May 26; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 273 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg, 1 p.m. June 6; Buckhannon Manor, 10 Nona St., #10, Buckhannon, 1 p.m. June 8; Hilton Garden Inn Clarksburg, 606 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, 1 p.m. June 16; Ohio County Public Library, 52 16th St., Wheeling, 1 p.m. July 13; Mountain Line, 420 Dupont Road, Morgantown, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, 821 Fourth Ave., Huntington, 2 p.m. Aug. 25; and Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, 329 Prince St., Beckley, 2 p.m. Aug. 26.
For more information, www.facebook.com/WVSILC or www.wvsilc.org.