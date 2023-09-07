The following events are among those scheduled for West Virginia State University's 2023 Homecoming Celebration Sept. 21 through Sept. 23:
• Thursday, Sept. 21
1 to 5 p.m.: Event registration and ticket pick-ups, Charleston Marriott, second floor
3 p.m.: National Alumni Association board meeting, Charleston Marriott, second floor
4 to 6 p.m.: Homecoming coronation crowning of Mr. and Miss State, Ferrell Hall, P. Ahmed Williams Auditorium, Institute
6:30 p.m.: President’s Circle and Legacy Society reception (by invitation only for current members), President's House. For more information, call 304-766-3020
7 p.m.: Homecoming mixer, Laken-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium. Light hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and a cash bar will be provided. Admission is free. In the event of rain, the mixer will take place in the Erickson Alumni Center.
8:30 p.m.: Homecoming comedy show, sponsored by the Office of Student Activities, Ferrell Hall, P. Ahmed Williams Auditorium
• Friday, Sept. 22
8:30 a.m.: "W" Club meeting, James C. Wilson University Union, Room 131
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Event registration and ticket pick-ups, Charleston Marriott, second floor
11 a.m.: ROTC induction ceremony with a reception to follow, James C. Wilson University Union, Rooms 135-136
12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: ROTC Hall of Fame open house, Ferguson-Lincoln Building
12:30 to 3 p.m.: WVSU Foundation board meeting, Erickson Alumni Center
2 to 4 p.m.: Greek Unity Cookout, WVSU Student Plaza
3 p.m.: Alumni Homecoming group photograph, WVSU Student
6 p.m.: Volleyball, WVSU vs. Wheeling University, Walker Convocation Center, Lester Raines Court
7 p.m.: Homecoming awards banquet, Charleston Marriott second-floor ballroom. Join the National Alumni Association for the William. L. Lonesome Awards Dinner and Class Reunion. Alumni award winners will be recognized, as well class years ending in 3 and 8.
8 p.m.: Step Show with all Greek organizations represented, Fleming Hall, Mark Cardwell Court. Admission is $5 for WVSU students with I.D. and $10 for Greeks and general admission. Fleming Hall, Mark Cardwell Court
10 p.m.: "W"’ Club Homecoming Dance, featuring an evening of jazz with The Unit Band, A. Ray Fuller and DJ Rico Bradley, Charleston Marriott, second-floor ballroom
• Saturday, Sept. 23
9:30 a.m.: "W" Club Sports Hall of Fame induction brunch, James C. Wilson University Union. Admission is $15. Immediately after the induction brunch, a "‘W’ Club bell-ringing and inductee-welcoming ceremony will be held at the Canty House.
Noon: Homecoming Parade and Tailgating Experience, WVSU campus
2 p.m.: Alumni welcome reception, honoring the Alumnus of the Year and Young Professional Achiever, Erickson Alumni Center
2 to 5 p.m.: .Homecoming Family Fun Zone, featuring games and activities for children and their families, Earl Lloyd Way
6 p.m.: WVSU vs. Glenville State University football game, Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium. Admission is $20. A fireworks display will follow immediately after the game.
10 p.m.: WVSU National Alumni Association Homecoming After-Party, with DJ Jon Quick, Charleston Marriott, second-floor ballroom. Admission is $20.
For further information about Homecoming 2023 event registrations, visit connect.wvstate.edu/homecoming23 or contact the WVSU Office of Alumni Relations at 304-766-4121 or alumni@wvstateu.edu.