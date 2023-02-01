West Virginia State University’s annual Day of Giving Challenge will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a goal of raising $200,000 to support student success.
"WVSU Alumni Who are Changing the World: Alumni of Distinction" is this year's theme.
The Institute university and the WVSU Foundation are hosting the Day of Giving Challenge to support student success through academic programs, scholarships and athletics. In addition to the goal of raising $200,000, the university also has a participation goal of 250 people giving in support of the Day of Giving Challenge.
“The Day of Giving Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for alumni, friends and supporters of West Virginia State University to make a contribution that will directly impact the lives and success of our students,” said Patricia Schumann, vice president for university advancement and president of the WVSU Foundation, in a WVSU release.
During the past year, more than half of all WVSU students received scholarships, loans and grant support. Without these financial resources many students would not be able to continue their education.
The WVSU Foundation and university will use traditional mail, email and social media to spread the word to alumni and supporters about the Day of Giving. Matching challenge funds have been provided for several of the projects.