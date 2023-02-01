Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University’s annual Day of Giving Challenge will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a goal of raising $200,000 to support student success.

"WVSU Alumni Who are Changing the World: Alumni of Distinction" is this year's theme.

