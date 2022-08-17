The West Virginia State University Extension Service’s Healthy Grandfamilies program hosted the first Grand Conference on Aug. 8 and 9 at the Bridgeport Conference Center in Bridgeport.
“Our main goal was to unite county leaders throughout the state for the first time and introduce them to new Healthy Grandfamilies Extension staff and updated training requirements,” ealthy Grandfamilies Director Melissa Lilly, who organized and led the conference, said in a release from the Institute university. “We had 134 participants, with 53 out of 55 counties in West Virginia represented. This conference was an excellent opportunity for networking and sharing ideas for successful programs.”
West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage presented the conference's opening address. Other conference speakers discussed topics such as the history of the Healthy Grandfamilies program, upcoming projects and events, generational differences, navigating legal issues and resources, successful collaborations between Healthy Grandfamilies and the school system, and the release of the first children’s book in West Virginia that addresses families dealing with drug addiction.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Pallotine Foundation of Huntington, and CVS Aetna, who provided a $30,000 donation, sponsored the conference.
“We wanted to partner with Healthy Grandfamilies, because we both work with the two most vulnerable populations: seniors and youth,” CVS Aetna Community Development Manager Princess Young, of St. Albans, said in the release. “Both programs work hard to identify needs and find solutions to problems. Healthy Grandfamilies is filling a void and changing lives by giving people hope, education, and guidance.”
The West Virginia Legislature, grants, and several of the state’s health insurance companies fund the Healthy Grandfamilies program. The program is a free initiative to provide information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more of their grandchildren.
Program enrollees participate in a series of nine discussion sessions. Sessions entail topics such as parenting in the 21st century, communication, technology and social media, legal issues and documents, stress management, and negotiating the public school system. Participants are also offered three months of free follow-up services.
According to a 2020 estimate by the National Center for the Analysis of Healthcare Data, grandparents are the primary custodians of more than 43,000 children in West Virginia.