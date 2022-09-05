Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

robin
West Virginia State University Professor Robin Broughton (right) rides in a bicycle taxi during one of her visits to Havana, Cuba.

 Courtesy photo

Cuba is located only 90 miles from the southern border of Florida, but, in many respects, it can be considered a different world.

Veteran traveler Robin Broughton will share her experiences of her travels on the island with the Charleston International Club on Friday, Sept. 9, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.

