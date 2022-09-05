Cuba is located only 90 miles from the southern border of Florida, but, in many respects, it can be considered a different world.
Veteran traveler Robin Broughton will share her experiences of her travels on the island with the Charleston International Club on Friday, Sept. 9, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.
“A Spanish colony for more than four centuries, Cuba gained independence at the end of the 19th century. For the next half-century, its politics and economy, largely based on sugar exports, were dominated by the United States,” CIC spokesman David Mould said. “Tourists flocked to the American-owned hotels, restaurants, night clubs, and casinos of Havana, but growing unemployment, political repression, and corruption fomented unrest.
“The United States initially supported the 1959 Cuban Revolution, led by Fidel Castro, until the Communist regime seized U.S.-owned plantations and factories and allied with the Soviet Union. A failed invasion, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and more than half a century of U.S. economic sanctions followed.
“Cuba started welcoming tourists again about 20 years ago, as its market economy began to develop. Robin regularly leads trips which include a Havana city tour in classic American convertibles, a cigar factory tour, a day in the mountains with stops at tobacco and coffee plantations, a tour of the Hemingway Estate, and visits to the beach and markets,” Mould said.
“We travel to support the Cuban people,” Broughton said, “and we do this not only by visiting independently owned galleries, restaurants and shops, but also through bringing donations, such as clothing, medicine and school supplies, for an orphanage and a special needs school in Havana.”
Broughton has a doctorate in Interpersonal Communication with a research focus in international communication. She is a professor of Communications at West Virginia State University in Institute. She has traveled extensively on six continents and has led international tours for more than 20 years.
Friday’s event is free and open to the public. A potluck dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Broughton’s presentation will start at 6:40 p.m.
For more information about Broughton’s program and the Charleston International Club, contact David Mould at 304-400-4368.