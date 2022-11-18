The 35th West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, presented by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association and Cabela's, is scheduled for Jan. 20-22, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. File photo
West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association officials announced a major partnership with Cabela’s for next year's West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, during a press conference on Nov. 17 at the Cabela store in South Charleston.
Each January, the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, a 5013c nonprofit organization, presents the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. All proceeds from the show are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities. From 1995 through 2022, their donations to these causes exceeded $1.35 million.
While raising funds is important, the primary reason for hosting this show is to bring hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can provide them with goods and services related to these activities.
All West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association member are volunteers.
The 2023 event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22. Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Daily admission will be $9 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6.
With Cabela’s support, West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show organizers are planning to offer a new, refreshed look for the upcoming show. Plans are underway to present the "Cabela’s Stage" in the middle of the Grand Hall. The stage will be the focal point for an opening ceremony, seminars, videos, presentations, fashion show, wildlife auction, media broadcasts, and more.
Approximately 175 exhibitors will participate at the three-day show.
Seminar topics will include:
• Randy Kelly, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, "Elk Status in West Virginia"
• Professional fisherman Rob Ciarapica, "The Ethics of the Fishing Tournament."
• Miss West Virginia Chelsi Rose, who was crowned Miss for America Strong and is an outdoors advocate, will lead ade a discussion on "Women in the Outdoors."
• A Whitetail Frenzy panel discussion with Kenny Davis, Steve Florence and Brittian Bradley, led by David Miller
• Josh and Rachel Hedrick, "Bear Hunting in the Great Outdoors"
• Shannon Sizemore, "Coyote Calling and Hunting"
• David Miller, "Tracking the Big Appalachian Buck"
• Race car driver Josh White, aligned with Laurel Fork Outdoors to promote Tactacam
• Lawson Blake, Marshall Fishing Team (invited)
• Bobby Warner, "Path to a Western Hunt."
A Cabela’s fashion show will feature apparel for men, women and children.
New activities scheduled will include:
• Youth Challenge. Beyond the Backyard is spearheading the Youth Challenge which offer children ages 5 to 17 the opportunity to participate in shooting, archery and casting skills. A ceremony to announce winners will be held on the Cabela’s Stage on Sunday afternoon during the show.
• A Boy Scouting event.
· Youth survival training.
Additionally, Chris Lawrence of WV Metro News and Outdoors Today will lead a wildlife auction at the show.