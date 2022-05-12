Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

4-H

The West Virginia University Extension Service and Kanawha County 4-H will host a week of overnight camp in June and a week of day camp in July at Camp Virgil Tate in Charleston.

The 4-H camps will offer STEM activities, crafts, games, songs, and more.

• Kanawha County Older 4-H Camp

June 6-11

For youths ages 13 and older

Cost: $225 per camper.

Registration: bit.ly/olderkc2022.

• Kanawha County Younger 4-H Camp

June 6-10

For youths ages 9 to 12

Cost: $205 per camper

Registration: bit.ly/kcyc2022

• Kanawha County 4-H Day Camp

July 18-21

For youth ages 5 to 12

Cost: $80 per camper

Registration: bit.ly/4hcvtdc22.

More information about each camp is also available on the websites listed above.

Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. Contact Jocelyn Crawford at jocelyn.crawford@mail.wvu.edu or 304-720-9889 with questions.

