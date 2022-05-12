WVU Extension, 4-H to host camps at Virgil Tate May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University Extension Service and Kanawha County 4-H will host a week of overnight camp in June and a week of day camp in July at Camp Virgil Tate in Charleston.The 4-H camps will offer STEM activities, crafts, games, songs, and more.• Kanawha County Older 4-H CampJune 6-11For youths ages 13 and olderCost: $225 per camper.Registration: bit.ly/olderkc2022.• Kanawha County Younger 4-H CampJune 6-10For youths ages 9 to 12 Stories you might like Farmer's Table: German Cabbage and Rice Metro calendar South Charleston author pens 'Golden Girls' compendium, attends fan convention MMS student projects to be showcased at ArtWalk Cost: $205 per camperRegistration: bit.ly/kcyc2022• Kanawha County 4-H Day CampJuly 18-21For youth ages 5 to 12Cost: $80 per camperRegistration: bit.ly/4hcvtdc22.More information about each camp is also available on the websites listed above.Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. Contact Jocelyn Crawford at jocelyn.crawford@mail.wvu.edu or 304-720-9889 with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kanawha County Camp Virgil Tate Extension Service Day Camp Week Assistance Recommended for you Latest News top story Ward 8 city council race will come down to canvass Hospitalizations dip, active COVID-19 cases climb in WV Star Wars weekend to fill downtown Huntington with family fun North Charleston residents want fix for Blaine Boulevard top story Bluefield State, last 4-year WV public college, becomes university; WVSU, Glenville president pay approved AP Applications sought for judicial vacancy in West Virginia top story WV woman uses awards to bring awareness to lack of behavioral treatment for children featured Outside The Echo Chamber: May 12, 2022 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing