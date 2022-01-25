In the near future, the past will become a matter of discussion in St. Albans.
Several discussions, in fact.
The inaugural Young Historians Club meeting is scheduled for 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters. Denise Cyrus is overseeing the new, free gatherings of children and teenagers to learn more about their local past — while having fun in the present moment.
Cyrus is a St. Albans native and resident whose ancestors founded Fort Tackett in the city in the late 1700s, so her interest in local history has come naturally and fervently, she said. She is also vice president of the St. Albans Historical Society, and she, Historical Society Secretary Ellen Mills-Pauley and volunteer supporter Linda Costilow are among those coordinating and overseeing the youth-oriented program.
“Right before COVID-19 hit, we decided we wanted to offer a kids’ club,” Cyrus said last week. “We’d been working with fifth grade students at Weimer Elementary School and wanted to make our programs available to all kids in the community.
“One of the main reasons we wanted to do this is that we feel kids connected to their community are much better citizens, because they have a connection to their hometown or adopted hometown. We also want to generate interest in local history; I have people my age or older tell me they were unaware that St. Albans had that much history.”
The original first meeting, scheduled for March 2020, was curtailed due to the pandemic’s original surge. “The kids were very excited about it. They were in elementary school at that time, and, now, two years later, they’re in middle school. One of them asked me, ‘Mrs. Cyrus, are we ever going to have a kids’ club?’. That made me realize it was time to restart it.
“We’re expecting at least six to 10 kids at Sunday’s meeting; we might have a pretty good turnout,” Cyrus said.
Sunday afternoon’s topic will involve the eras of Native American occupation of St. Albans, she said, but it — and future subjects — won’t be presented in a dry, didactic manner.
“Our meetings will definitely be interactive,” Cyrus said. “Each meeting will have a hands-on activity and a small lesson, usually one where kids can be involved. We have a couple of dioramas they can put figures in, or they’ll be doing an art or cooking or service project, something hands-on will be tied into every history lesson.
“Kids are very into storytelling, so we’ll make sure storytelling is woven into every lesson, which they should appreciate and love. And we’ll have snacks — which kids love, too.”
She said the club is open to anyone 18 and younger, not only St. Albans residents. “We do have some high school students who want to help with the kids and get their community service hours, and that’s welcome as well.”
Parents and guardians are also welcome to take part in the meetings, she noted. She said face masks are not required for the meetings, but participants are welcome to wear them if they prefer.
Cyrus said the Young Historians Club will meet on the last Sunday of every month at the Historical Society building, which is located in the William P. Burdette Memorial Building at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
To check for updates on Sunday’s meeting, in the event of inclement weather or other possible postponements, visit the SAHS website, www.stalbanshistory.com.
For further information about the new youth group and its meetings, email Cyrus at deniseash73@gmail.com.