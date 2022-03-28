So many options and products are available today to transform your outdoor space into a “vacation type” oasis -- helping to enrich our lives right at home without the travel.
If there is one positive theme common with most everyone throughout these difficult years, it is our desire to spend time with family and friends. More than ever we all know the simple things in life make us the happiest!
So, the term “Outdoor Living” means making your home as enjoyable as possible for friends and family under the sun or stars.
We all know pools have been a long-standing tradition for creating an outdoor space for both kids and adults. Now everyone is wanting to “cash in” on their outdoor space no matter the space size -- with or without a pool.
When considering expanding backyard areas beyond pools into conversation spaces, outdoor kitchens, fire features, water features, rock features, and decorative concrete are the desired choices.
In our technology-driven, social media society, there is no better way to reconnect with the people you care about most than sitting around the warmth of a backyard fire feature that is both functional and well designed with options such as music and sound reactive flames moving to the beat of the music.
Water features are no longer only an option at vacation resorts, but now a valuable and affordable asset to any size space offering the tranquil sound of water and the beauty of natural rock formations.
Rock features can be designed to block unwanted views, add additional seating, or designed into landscapes.
Decorative concrete is a key component to restore existing or new walking areas into the feel of your own resort.
Outdoor kitchens are the “heart” of any outdoor space when you are considering entertaining and leisure time with the family and are the most common and popular fixture in the backyard. The three most common configurations are straight (which can be built on a patio perimeter or along existing wall), L-shaped (which can work well in small to medium space and a great way to add a convenient prep and bar area), and U-shape (the ultimate in cooking and entertaining and offers convenience to all appliances but requires larger space and budget).
When building and designing, consider the size of your space and where your outdoor kitchen will be located to assure the footprint is proportional to provide enough room to walk around and congregate. Be sure to choose quality products and surfaces that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.
Whatever outdoor living means to you, keep in mind, as they say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” Your outdoor plan may have to be done in phases to fit your budget.
Also remember these additions to your home not only add value to your property but enhance the quality of time spent with loved ones. These investments pay off tremendously in the long term in both financial terms and quality of life. Some contractors may even offer incentives such as payment terms or interest free financing to help with the costs of building your dream outdoor space.
(Scott Harrison is with Sky Outdoor Living, LLC, in Cross Lanes.)