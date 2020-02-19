Youth groups to present 'Alice in Wonderland'

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the Fund for the Arts will sponsor an original production by the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra, Appalachian Children’s Chorus, Children’s Theatre of Charleston and the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble next week.
The Youth Organizations United (also known as Y.O.U.) will be presenting a special daytime school performance of “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.
An evening performance, open to the general public, will get underway at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clay Center as well.
More than 150 local performers will combine their talents for this original adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic novel.
Cast members for the stage production include: Jacob Walker as Mr. Dodgson, Sylvia Pierson as Young Alice, Kendall Marcum as Edith, Tessa Aulenbacher as Lorina, Olivia Ross as the Frog Footman, Jilli Arthur as Tweedle Dee, Emma Hutchinson as Tweedle Dum, Talia Marcum as the Cook, Braylie Smolder as the Mad Hatter, Lily Rhodes as the March Hare and Savannah Suttle as the Dormouse.“Under the Y.O.U. umbrella, the RCYBE, ACC, CTOC and WVYSO work together to help young artists build skills and reframe their own ideas of what they can achieve,” said RCYBE Director Michelle Simon, who helped get the nonprofit collaboration started in 1999. “We are very excited about this year’s original production and hope that many will come out to support our young performers.”
All proceeds will cover the cost for the production and be used for future performances by the Y.O.U. collaborative.
Tickets are $4 per student for the morning performance. They can be purchased by contacting the Appalachian Children’s Chorus at 304-343-1111 or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org.
Tickets for the evening show are $18.50 per person and can be purchased directly from the Clay Center by calling 304-561-3570 or going to www.theclaycenter.org online.