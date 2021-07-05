To promote a more amiable and safer community environment in St. Albans, a Youth Safety Day, chockfull of free activities, will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in the St. Albans Loop parking lot.
Sponsored by Morris Insurance Services, St. Albans Youth Safety Day will enable children and their parents to meet and mingle with St. Albans Police Department personnel — including Arco, the SAPD’s K-9 officer.
Giveaways during Saturday’s event will include Arco K-9 activity books, K-9 trading cards, community information hand-outs, Thin Blue Line stickers, temporary tattoos and silicon wrist bands.
Also on site will be a slightly less “law-abiding” scoundrel and a fellow McDonaldland denizen of his; the McDonald’s Corporation is providing appearances by their promotional characters Hamburglar and Grimace to socialize at Saturday’s Youth Safety Day.
“We’ve also teamed up with Crafts of the Coal to give free ice cream to the first 100 kids,” Morris Insurance Services Principal Agent T.J. Morris said. “It’s our way of connecting the St. Albans youth and police force.”
St. Albans Vice Mayor and Morris Insurance Services Agent Walter Hall explained how he came up with the idea of the first-time St. Albans Youth Safety Day. “The opportunity to create a fun and positive environment for our kids while interacting with our city’s finest was the inspiration behind this event,” Hall said.
The St. Albans Loop is adjacent to the St. Albans Farmers Market and near the St. Albans Police Department.