Youth Symphony, CYAC to present 'Lincoln' opera

West Virginia Youth Symphony musicians and Contemporary Youth Arts Company actors will collaborate to present “Lincoln,” an opera about the 16th American president's last day, on Charleston's East End this month.
School performances at Christ Church United Methodist will begin at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, with a 7 p.m. performance for the public that evening.
A public performance will also start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the church, which is located at 1221 Quarrier St. (corner of Morris and Quarrier streets) in Charleston.
Tickets for the public performances are $15 for adults and $8 for students, available at the door or online at cyacwv.showclix.com.
Music for the opera is composed by Mark Scarpelli, with the libretto written by Dan Kehde and additional musical arrangements by Timothy Cooper. Orchestral arrangements will be performed by the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Turizziani.
Daniel Calwell will portray Abraham Lincoln in the production. Also appearing on stage will be Maddy Solange, Christian McCormick, Nik Tidquist, Matt Connelly, Susannah Atkins and a large chorus.
"We're reprising the show CYAC did in 2014 with our own in-house orchestra then," Scarpelli said. "It's about the last 24 hours of Lincoln's life. It involves him and his family -- Mary Todd Lincoln and their two sons, Tad and Robert. It opens with Tad having a nightmare, or a premonition, about his father's funeral."
Scarpelli said the production also features scenes with the owner of Ford's Theater, who is promoting the president's appearance there that night as a gala event; John Wilkes Booth and his co-conspirators plotting their actions that day; and Lincoln's assassination. The upcoming performances, he said, will include only the first act from the 2014 presentations and will run approximately one hour and 11 minutes each.
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company was founded in 1995 by Dan and Penny Kehde and a group of young people to provide teenagers in the greater Charleston area hands-on access to the performing arts in a drug-free environment. Scarpelli joined the organization shortly afterward, composing original scores and becoming acting music director for the CYAC's nearly 200 musical performances. Last year, the CYAC opened a West Side performance theater, the Elk City Playhouse at 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.
CYAC roles are open to ages 13 and older, with special emphasis on giving roles to younger actors and singers whenever possible. Open auditions are held for every main stage production, while actors for the group's social action plays are often selected from the regular CYAC participants in the programs. An independent arts organization, CYAC receives ﬁnancial support for less than 10% of its annual budget. Operating expenses are met from ticket sales alone and are offset frequently by the generosity of the managing staff. More information about CYAC and its upcoming productions can be found at www.cyaccharleston.com.
The West Virginia Youth Symphony is a nonproﬁt arts organization that provides instrumental instruction and performance opportunities to young musicians from the region, supporting four ensembles and nine chamber groups. The WVYS consists currently of 95 music students who range in age from 7 to 18 from 36 different schools and 11 counties in West Virginia and Ohio. The WVYS is funded through nominal tuition, grants and the generosity of individual and corporate donors. It has been designated the Ofﬁcial Youth Symphony of West Virginia. For more information, call the WVYS office at 304-957-9888 or visit www.wvyouthsymphony.org.