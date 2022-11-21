Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

YWCA Charleston has selected its honorees for the 2023 Women of Achievement awards ceremony and luncheon to be held in February at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The ceremony will be the 26th annual event to honor outstanding women who have made a significant impact upon their communities or within their professions. The awards also include an “Empowerment” Designation, which recognizes a woman who has overcome difficult circumstances to achieve her goals and a “Lifetime Achievement” category, which is given to someone who has made great strides professionally in their lifetime of service to the community.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you