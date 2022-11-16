YWCA Charleston has selected its honorees for the 2023 Women of Achievement awards ceremony and luncheon to be held in February at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The ceremony will be the 26th annual event to honor outstanding women who have made a significant impact upon their communities or within their professions. The awards also include an “Empowerment” Designation, which recognizes a woman who has overcome difficult circumstances to achieve her goals and a “Lifetime Achievement” category, which is given to someone who has made great strides professionally in their lifetime of service to the community.
The 2023 YWCA Charleston Women of Achievement honorees are:
• Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, Pediatric Dentist at Children’s Dentistry
• Karen Williams, retired educator and voting rights activist
• “Lifetime Achievement” award recipient Debby Weinstein, YWCA Charleston outgoing CEO
• “Empowerment Award” winner Chanel Hunt, who achieved personal, education and professional goals with the assistance and support of the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families and YWCA Alicia McCormick Homes.
In a YWCA release, event chair Ruth Joseck saidit is the YWCA that is honored in recognizing these outstanding women. “As a women’s organization," Joseck said, "we are pleased and proud to recognize the accomplishments of our honorees. The annual YWCA Women of Achievement awards luncheon is an opportunity to tell the stories of and applaud the personal and professional successes of our female community leaders and trailblazers.
“We invite the public to be part of the YWCA’s Feb. 24 event and to hear the inspiring stories of our Women of Achievement honorees.”
The 2023 YWCA Charleston Women of Achievement awards ceremony and luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Proceeds from the yearly event will support the programs of YWCA Charleston and its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
YWCA Women of Achievement is the Kanawha Valley’s longest-running event devoted solely to recognizing the accomplishments and contributions made by women in the community.