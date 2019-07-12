You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Moundsville's Kurelac wins State Amateur qualifier

Peter Kurelac of Moundsville won medalist honors by shooting a 1-over-par 71 in a statewide qualifier for the 100th West Virginia Amateur Championship Friday at Clarksburg Country Club.

Nine golfers qualified for the Amateur, which is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at The Greenbrier Resort.

Sean Covich of Morgantown finished second Friday with a 2-over 72, while Clark Craig and Joseph Ranieri, both of Fairmont, finished third and fourth. Jimmy Hawkins of Clarksburg, John Cleavenger of Belington and Ayden Wyckoff of Weston also qualified, while Charles Blankenship of Fairmont and Michael Mitchell of Morgantown qualified through a three-way sudden-death playoff that left Terry Warne of Bridgeport on the outside looking in.

The next qualifier will take place Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Anderson, Ronald - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Bledsoe, Max - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. 
Boswell, Frances - 4 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Isabelle - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. 
Bryant, Susan - 11 a.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Byers, Cornell - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Callaway, Martha - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Conley, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Cunningham, Louise - 2 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Donahue Sr., James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Doss, James - 11 a.m., Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Goddard, Dorrine - 1 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. 
Guills Jr., Jesse - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Guthrie, Cathryn - Noon, Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hobbs, Mary - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.   
Isaac, Mildred - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Jarvis, Clarence - 2 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. 
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Johnson, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. 
Kolb, Gary - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. 
Leek, Janet - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Lowery, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McClellan, Glenna - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Miller Jr., Bruce - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.   
Moore, Kimberly - Noon, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
Negrete, Helen - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Oxley, Geary - 5 p.m., Capitol City Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Plemons, Charles - 1 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Marys.
Postalwait, Joy - 2 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Ripper, Charles - 11 a.m., Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
Samuel, Mel - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. 
Sponaugle, Louise - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Walton, Geneva - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.