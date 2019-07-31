You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

A year of Mountain State Morning

Mountain State Morning is one year old. These are the sounds of the last 12 months.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Bartlett, Melanie - Noon, Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Baughman, Noralie - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Boyd, Willard - 11 a.m., Independence United Methodist Church, Sandyville.

Chestnut, Sally - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Comisky, Jane - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Dyer, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Knapp, George - 7 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Lipford, Joan - 6 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Loveless, Walter - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Manns, Ronald - 1 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Perdue, Angela - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Rudd Sr., Clifford - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Smith Sr., Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.