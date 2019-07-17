You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Gas lobbyist wrote WV House's resolution condemning anti-pipeline groups

This week on Mountain State Morning: The most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed a resolution that condemned people who challenged the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. It was written by a lobbyist whose company is building the pipeline. Also: How residents are affected when Clay County's only major grocery store closes.

Click here to watch “Powerless”: a documentary from ProPublica and CBSN.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn a bit about you! Fill out our short survey by clicking here.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Adkins, Denvil - 11 a.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Armstrong, Lola - 3 p.m., Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Cottrell, H. Harvey - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hager, Doran - 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.

Hedrick, Phyllis - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Lane, Mary - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ludwig, Michael - 1 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.

Morton, Laura - 1 p.m., Ida Baptist Church, Bentree.

Sodder, Elsie - Noon, St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Stump, Ruth - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.