Gas lobbyist wrote WV House's resolution condemning anti-pipeline groups

This week on Mountain State Morning: The most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed a resolution that condemned people who challenged the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. It was written by a lobbyist whose company is building the pipeline. Also: How residents are affected when Clay County's only major grocery store closes.
